Elon Musk Bought Dogecoin For His Son X Æ A-Xii. Value of the Meme Cryptocurrency Shot Up By 16%
Image credits: Twitter/Elon Musk.
Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss and currently world's richest person, Elon Musk wrote late on Twitter on Wednesday that he, 'bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler.'
- Last Updated: February 11, 2021, 08:33 IST
Dogecoin started as a meme, but the recent rise in the value of the cryptocurrency, has been anything but a joke.
Sharing the news, he also posted a video of his toddler: X Æ A-Xii.
pic.twitter.com/3rWE9uHSTS— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2021
Musk's tweet comes hours after he announced that Tesla had also invested in Bitcoin - worth over $1.5 billion. The announcement, buried deep in Tesla's 2020 annual report, drove a roughly 20 percent surge in the world's most widely held cryptocurrency to over $47,000. At that price, 0.8 bitcoins was enough to buy an entry-level Tesla Model 3.
Bitcoin wasn't the only cryptocurrency which surged -- after his tweet, Dogecoin surged as much as 16% following the tweet, spiking from $0.069 to $0.08, according to Business Insider.
This isn't the first time Elon Musk's tweet had led to a surge. Nor is it the second. In fact, the way Musk has been contributing to a shift in markets has been termed 'The Musk Effect.'
Musk's obsession with the meme cryptocurrency led to the all-time-high $0.065448, up about 35% from its 24-hour low of $0.048356, according to CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency's price later dropped again before climbing back to about 25% gain in early February.
The Shiba Inu-themed digital coin surpassed 8 cents for the first time, just a week after crashing to 2.5 cents and sparking an outcry on Reddit. It rose 53 per cent in the last 24 hours to 8.2 cents as of 5:45pm in New York on Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap data, breezing through its recent record of 7.8 cents posted in late January.
Musk had also posted a Twitter poll, asking his 45.8 million followers to choose "the future currency of Earth."
He gave two options: "Dogecoin to the Moooonn" or "All other crypto combined."
The poll resulted in 71.3% of the 2.4 million voters saying that "Dogecoin to the Moooonn" would be the future of currency.