Elon Musk Bought Dogecoin For His Son X Æ A-Xii. Value of the Meme Cryptocurrency Shot Up By 16%

Dogecoin started as a meme, but the recent rise in the value of the cryptocurrency, has been anything but a joke.

Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss and currently world's richest person, Elon Musk wrote late on Twitter on Wednesday that he, "bought some Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler hodler."

Sharing the news, he also posted a video of his toddler: X Æ A-Xii.

Musk's tweet comes hours after he announced that Tesla had also invested in Bitcoin - worth over $1.5 billion. The announcement, buried deep in Tesla's 2020 annual report, drove a roughly 20 percent surge in the world's most widely held cryptocurrency to over $47,000. At that price, 0.8 bitcoins was enough to buy an entry-level Tesla Model 3.

Bitcoin wasn't the only cryptocurrency which surged -- after his tweet, Dogecoin surged as much as 16% following the tweet, spiking from $0.069 to $0.08, according to Business Insider.

This isn't the first time Elon Musk's tweet had led to a surge. Nor is it the second. In fact, the way Musk has been contributing to a shift in markets has been termed 'The Musk Effect.'

Also Read: Elon Musk's Obsession With Dogecoin Has Skyrocketed Cryptocurrency Market Price, Memes

Musk's obsession with the meme cryptocurrency led to the all-time-high $0.065448, up about 35% from its 24-hour low of $0.048356, according to CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency's price later dropped again before climbing back to about 25% gain in early February.

The Shiba Inu-themed digital coin surpassed 8 cents for the first time, just a week after crashing to 2.5 cents and sparking an outcry on Reddit. It rose 53 per cent in the last 24 hours to 8.2 cents as of 5:45pm in New York on Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap data, breezing through its recent record of 7.8 cents posted in late January.

Musk had also posted a Twitter poll, asking his 45.8 million followers to choose "the future currency of Earth."

He gave two options: "Dogecoin to the Moooonn" or "All other crypto combined."

The poll resulted in 71.3% of the 2.4 million voters saying that "Dogecoin to the Moooonn" would be the future of currency.