Elon Musk Broke into 'NSFW' Jig at Tesla Event and Amused Fans Had a Lot of Thoughts

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk traveled to China for the first deliveries of made-in-China Tesla Model 3 vehicles at Shanghai's production factory, videos of him dancing there have been doing rounds on social media.

The first viral video, which was shared by Musk himself on Twitter, says, "At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!!". It shows him joyfully grooving to a Chinese song.

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

The video was well-received (read: mocked) by netizens as it garnered over 32,000 likes and 4,500 retweets.

More users took to the post to add on smaller clips of Musk dancing.

Many Chinese took vid of your dance. pic.twitter.com/eqV1drKB52 — Ray4️⃣Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) January 7, 2020

However, netizens had a fun time watching the video and that was pretty evident in their praises and memes-posting game.

Happy dance!!! Love this! 👏✨ — K10 ✨ (@Kristennetten) January 7, 2020

What you have accomplished in the last year in China is simply amazing. Good job Tesla team! pic.twitter.com/7R4OX4AhPm — Tesletter (@tesletter) January 7, 2020

Teach me your dance moves 💃 *i am serious — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) January 7, 2020

