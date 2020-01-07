Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Elon Musk Broke into 'NSFW' Jig at Tesla Event and Amused Fans Had a Lot of Thoughts

Musk fans had a fun time watching the video and that was pretty evident in their praises and memes-posting game.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Elon Musk Broke into 'NSFW' Jig at Tesla Event and Amused Fans Had a Lot of Thoughts
Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter / @elonmusk )

As Tesla CEO Elon Musk traveled to China for the first deliveries of made-in-China Tesla Model 3 vehicles at Shanghai's production factory, videos of him dancing there have been doing rounds on social media.

The first viral video, which was shared by Musk himself on Twitter, says, "At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!!". It shows him joyfully grooving to a Chinese song.

The video was well-received (read: mocked) by netizens as it garnered over 32,000 likes and 4,500 retweets.

More users took to the post to add on smaller clips of Musk dancing.

However, netizens had a fun time watching the video and that was pretty evident in their praises and memes-posting game.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram