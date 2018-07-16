English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Elon Musk Calls British Diver Who Helped Rescue Thai Schoolboys 'Pedo Guy' in Twitter Outburst
The entrepreneur’s outburst came after diver Vern Unsworth in an interview with CNN said, that the mini-submarine Musk sent to aid the rescue mission was just 'a PR stunt.'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Photo used for representational purpose.I (Photo: Reuters)
The eccentric, cheeky Elon Musk is stirring controversy on Twitter. Again.
What did he do? Well, this time, the Tesla CEO and billionaire jibed one of the divers who played an instrumental role in rescuing the Thai soccer team that was stuck in a cave last week. On Sunday, Musk called him a “pedo” on Twitter.
The entrepreneur’s outburst came after diver Vern Unsworth in an interview with CNN said, that the mini-submarine Musk sent to aid the rescue mission was just “a PR stunt.” The diver didn’t stop there, however. He said Musk could “stick his submarine where it hurts,” and that it had “absolutely no chance of working.”
Unsworth said the mini-sub was too long and rigid for the cave conditions and that Musk had “no conception” of what the cave passages were like. He also said that Musk was asked to leave the cave, saying that he shouldn’t have been there.
Musk, who seemed to have taken deep offence of the statement took down to Twitter and charged fire at Unsworth. However, he overstepped his limits big time.
He called the diver a pedophile in a tweet that was later on deleted after massive protests from microbloggers world over.
Instead, the Silicon Valley mogul stuck to his original comment, tweeting “Bet ya a signed dollar it’s true” to someone who called him out for the remark, while also saying he never saw Unsworth when he was at the cave.
Unsworth told AFP on Monday he had not reviewed Musk's tweets in full and had only heard about them. Asked if he would take legal action against Musk over the allegation, Unsworth said, "If it's what I think it is yes."
The caver told AFP he would make a decision when he flies back to the UK this week but said the episode with Musk "ain't finished".
"He's just a PR stunt merchant — that's all he is," Unsworth added.
Musk has caused more waves of controversy in the past on Twitter in late May when he attacked the press for writing articles about Tesla that did not paint the company in an especially favorable light, also claiming that he was going to create a website to rate journalists.
But perhaps, he took it too far this time.
Also Watch
What did he do? Well, this time, the Tesla CEO and billionaire jibed one of the divers who played an instrumental role in rescuing the Thai soccer team that was stuck in a cave last week. On Sunday, Musk called him a “pedo” on Twitter.
The entrepreneur’s outburst came after diver Vern Unsworth in an interview with CNN said, that the mini-submarine Musk sent to aid the rescue mission was just “a PR stunt.” The diver didn’t stop there, however. He said Musk could “stick his submarine where it hurts,” and that it had “absolutely no chance of working.”
Unsworth said the mini-sub was too long and rigid for the cave conditions and that Musk had “no conception” of what the cave passages were like. He also said that Musk was asked to leave the cave, saying that he shouldn’t have been there.
Musk, who seemed to have taken deep offence of the statement took down to Twitter and charged fire at Unsworth. However, he overstepped his limits big time.
He called the diver a pedophile in a tweet that was later on deleted after massive protests from microbloggers world over.
Elon Musk deletes tweet accusing diver in Thai rescue of being a pedophile. For those who missed it, here it is again pic.twitter.com/xQ0q22ee31
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) July 15, 2018
Instead, the Silicon Valley mogul stuck to his original comment, tweeting “Bet ya a signed dollar it’s true” to someone who called him out for the remark, while also saying he never saw Unsworth when he was at the cave.
Unsworth told AFP on Monday he had not reviewed Musk's tweets in full and had only heard about them. Asked if he would take legal action against Musk over the allegation, Unsworth said, "If it's what I think it is yes."
The caver told AFP he would make a decision when he flies back to the UK this week but said the episode with Musk "ain't finished".
"He's just a PR stunt merchant — that's all he is," Unsworth added.
Musk has caused more waves of controversy in the past on Twitter in late May when he attacked the press for writing articles about Tesla that did not paint the company in an especially favorable light, also claiming that he was going to create a website to rate journalists.
But perhaps, he took it too far this time.
Also Watch
-
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Order Food On The Go With The New App
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Friday 13 July , 2018 Order Food On The Go With The New App
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Monday 09 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
- Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France Lift Second Cup After Beating Croatia in Thrilling Final
- It's Katrina Kaif' Birthday! Here's a Glimpse Of Her Steamy Instagram Game
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far