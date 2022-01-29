Elon Musk Calls Joe Biden 'Damp Sock Puppet' After Tesla Snubbed White House Invite

Displeased over US President Joe Biden’s tweet that left out Tesla while mentioning the future of electric vehicles in America, Tesla CEO and American billionaire Elon Musk mocked him on Twitter. On Thursday, the US President appreciated General Motors and Ford in a tweet saying, “Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before.” Annoyed for excluding Tesla from the tweet, Musk said Biden forgot to mention the company whose name starts with T, ends with A, with ESL in middle.

I meant it when I said the future was going to be made right here in America. Companies like GM and Ford are building more electric vehicles here at home than ever before. pic.twitter.com/5E3ecA93MR— President Biden (@POTUS) January 27, 2022

Starts with a TEnds with an AESL in the middle— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

In another tweet, the Tesla CEO said, “Biden is a damp sock puppet in human form.”

Biden is a damp 🧦 puppet in human form— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

The Tesla owner also said, “Biden is treating the American public like fools.”

Biden is treating the American public like fools— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2022

This comes after President Biden met the executive of rival car companies General Motors and Ford Motor, earlier this week.

Musk expressed his anger after the CEOs of General Motors and Ford were invited by the President to the White House along with other business leaders to discuss his administration’s Build Back Better legislation.

According to ANI, all the executives were invited last year by the President from these companies when an executive order was signed with an aim of making all vehicles sold in the US electric by 2030.

However, the Tesla manufacturer, who is critical of the Biden administration, was omitted from that list.

Witnessing the President excluding Tesla’s name from his tweet, netizens expressed dissatisfaction and criticised Biden.

One user commented, “Honestly, how does he say this with a straight face. Shame on you President Biden for trying to cancel a great American company and rewrite EV history. No one is buying this. What an embarrassment for the United States.”

Honestly how does he say this with a straight face. Shame on you President Biden for trying to cancel a great American company and rewrite EV history. No one is buying this. What an embarrassment for the United States. @elonmusk #Tesla https://t.co/LgUtP8Mnjp — Kim Paquette 💫🦄 (@kimpaquette) January 27, 2022

What do you think of Tesla being omitted from President Biden’s EV push?

