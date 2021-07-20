Elon Musk Calls Picture With Richard Branson Ahead of His Virgin Flight 'Brutal'

It seems a few billionaires around the world share their enthusiasm for space and space travel. This was quite evident through a tweet posted by the British billionaire Richard Branson on July 11, just ahead of his historic space flight. Branson posted a picture with SpaceX founder Elon Musk on the morning of his space flight as he had tweeted, “Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready.”

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready. Watch #Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST.@virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

The picture featured Musk and Branson in what looked like the kitchen area of the house. More than the two billionaires who were posing in the picture, what caught netizens’ eye were the kitchen cabinets. Writer and producer Kelsea Bauman-Murphy wondered in one of her tweets, “To have billions of dollars and those cabinets? What’s the point?” Kelsea critiqued the wooden cabinets in the background in a series of tweets as she added another tweet to the thread, “hHow can you be worried about space when you can’t even manage the sh** right above the ground?”

to have billions of dollars and THOSE cabinets? what's the point. pic.twitter.com/GK83UwAE7r— Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 12, 2021

how can you be worried about space when you can't even manage the shit right above the ground???— Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 12, 2021

Some users even observed Musk’s bare feet in the picture, as one comment on Kelsea’s tweet read, “Can’t afford socks either.” Netflix show Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk,who transforms peoples houses in the show, also agreed with Kelsea as he commented, “Literally the first thing I thought when I saw this picture.”

Cant afford socks either 🤣— Darth ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ (@DarthHod354) July 18, 2021

Literally the first thing I thought when I saw this picture 😂— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) July 14, 2021

It seems Musk also happened to see Kelsea’s tweet, with all the traction that her tweet was receiving. On July 14, Musk posted a comment on Kelsea’s tweet and explained, “It was Richard’s rental house, which overall is great, but I agree regarding the cabinets haha.” The founder of Tesla automobiles further wrote, “This was 3am, day of flight. Wasn’t expecting this brutal pic of me to be posted, but oh well.”

It was Richard’s rental house, which overall is great, but I agree regarding the cabinets haha. This was 3am, day of flight. Wasn’t expecting this brutal pic of me to be posted, but oh well.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

Following Branson, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be strapping in onto Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft on Tuesday to travel to space in an 11-minute-long journey. Musk has also planned to follow suit and take the journey far up high.

