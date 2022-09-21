Elon Musk Calls US Professor 'Idiot and Liar' Over South Africa Emerald Mine Claims

Elon Musk has slammed a US professor for claiming that he came from a wealthy family and thus isn’t a self-made billionaire. In a video titled, The Truth Behind ‘Self-Made’ Billionaires, Robert Reich, a professor at the University of California in Berkeley and former Secretary of Labor in the US, claimed the idea of being a self-made billionaire is nothing but a myth. Reich, who is also co-founder of Inequality Media, trashed the idea that suggests to young Americans that they can claw their way on top with just hard work.

“Self-made billionaires are a myth just like unicorns… If Kylie Jenner can become a ‘self-made’ billionaire at age 21, so can you and I,” Reich said as he began the viral clip. According to the professor, many self-made millionaires arent’s as humble as they are portrayed to be. In addition to this, he claimed that there’s no truth to their ‘rags-to-riches’ stories.

He explained, “Even as wages stay stagnant and wealth inequality grows, it’s a comfort to think that we’re all simply one cosmetics company and some elbow grease away from fortune. Unfortunately, a nice idea is all it is. The origins of self-made billionaires are often depicted as a ‘rags-to-riches’ rise to the top fueled by nothing but personal grit and the courage to take risks like dropping out of college or starting a business in a garage. But in reality, the origins of many billionaires aren’t so humble. They’re more like ‘riches-to-even-more-riches’ stories, rooted in upper-middle class upbringings.”

The Berkeley professor said Elon Musk comes from a wealthy family background. He claimed that the parents of the Tesla boss owned an emerald mine in Apartheid South Africa. “Elon Musk came from a wealthy family that owned an emerald mine in apartheid South Africa,” he said in the video. Watch the clip below:

Elon Musk came from a family that owned an emerald mine in Apartheid South Africa. Bill Gates’ mom helped Microsoft get a deal with IBM. Jeff Bezos’ garage-based start was funded by a quarter-million dollar investment from his parents. “Self-made billionaires” are a myth. pic.twitter.com/qSpM9Zu24d — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 20, 2022

The clip caught the attention of Elon Musk who hit out at the professor. He called Reich an “idiot and a liar”.

You both an idiot and a liar — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2022

Musk wasn’t the only billionaire Reich criticised. The professor suggested that both Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon boss Jeff Bezos took help from their parents to start their firms.

He said, “How much risk did Bill Gates take on when his mother used her business connections to help Microsoft land a deal-making software for IBM? Jeff Bezos’ garage-based start was funded by a quarter-million dollar investment from his parents.” He added, “Along with Musk and Bezos, Michael Bloomberg, George Soros, and Carl Icahn have all gotten away with paying zero federal income taxes some years.”

According to Reich, systemic inequality, inherited wealth, labour exploitation, tax loopholes, and government subsidies, are the main factors that make their stories false. “To claim these fortunes are ‘self-made’ is to perpetuate a myth that blames the wealth gap on the choices of everyday Americans. Billionaires are not made by rugged individuals, they’re made by policy failures and a system that rewards wealth over work.” he concludes.

