Elon Musk just called US Senator Elizabeth Warren an ‘angry mom’ on Twitter. In a flurry of tweets, also asked the senator to ‘stop projecting’ and called her ‘Senator Karen’. The Tesla CEO’s tweet was a reaction to Senator Warren’s post in which she shared a news article about Musk being named Time’s Person of the Year, and asked the millionaire to ‘actually’ pay taxes. She suggested that the US tax code should be changed so that “The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else." Here is the tweet:

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

In response, Musk shot four tweets in which he said that the senator reminded him of a friend’s angry mom who yelled at everybody.

“And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year."

And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

“Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already."

Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

“Stop projecting!"

“You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason."

You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

This fiery exchange had netizens divided. While a few supported Warren and agreed that Musk should pay more taxes, others felt that the millionaire was already doing enough.

“He’s skirting the laws by not taking a Salary, sells stock at a loss/gain so he has write offs on the gains from the losses. He was originally given Govt grants and loans for his companies why not pay some taxes for the generosity he’s been given?"

He's skirting the laws by not taking a Salary, sells stock at a loss/gain so he has write offs on the gains from the losses. He was originally given Govt grants and loans for his companies why not pay some taxes for the generosity he's been given?— Tamilyn Simard Get Vaccinated💉 (@simardswellness) December 14, 2021

“She isn’t “randomly yelling at everyone for no reason.” She’s pointing out that you & other wealthy Americans pay an amount in taxes that doesn’t reflect your wealth. She has said that it’s great that you all are self-made billionaires; but that you need to pay your fair share."

She isn’t “randomly yelling at everyone for no reason.” She’s pointing out that you & other wealthy Americans pay an amount in taxes that doesn’t reflect your wealth. She has said that it’s great that you all are self-made billionaires; but that you need to pay your fair share.— RMCNYC (@rmcnyc) December 15, 2021

“What you like 4th richest man on a damn planet? Pay ya taxes boi."

What you like 4th richest man on a damn planet? Pay ya taxes boi— My Info (@502bigcardsfan) December 14, 2021

There were many who defended Musk, too.

“Yet he’ll pay more taxes this tax year than you will in your entire life. He’ll also donate more to charity than you will in your life. And change the World more. If one of you needs to go, it’s clear who adds more value to the planet."

Yet he'll pay more taxes this tax year than you will in your entire life. He'll also donate more to charity than you will in your life. And change the World more. If one of you needs to go, it's clear who adds more value to the planet.— Not Financial Advice (@CJ_NFA) December 14, 2021

“A guy who literally took the millions he made from Paypal, gambled it to start Tesla, and then took THAT and gambled it to start Space X. JOBS. You know what? I’d rather Elon have that money than a government who would simply waste it. And no, I’m not defending billionaires."

A guy who literally took the millions he made from Paypal, gambled it to start Tesla, and then took THAT and gambled it to start Space X. JOBS. You know what? I'd rather Elon have that money than a government who would simply waste it. And no, I'm not defending billionaires— Tony Engel (@Veilside_Tony) December 13, 2021

