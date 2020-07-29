Elon Musk Challenges Johnny Depp to a Cage Fight. Internet is Already Placing Bets

The divorce settlement case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard seems to see no respite any soon. Both the actors have been throwing mud at each other and Amber’s ex-boyfriend Elon Musk has always been stuck in between.

While Musk has categorically denied allegations of him being involved with Amber during her marriage to Depp.

Depp recently shared some of his evidence and referred Musk as “Mollusk” in one of them, apart from using ill language and even a threat to cut off his genitals. Musk has replied to all these allegations with the statement, “If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know.”

The statement has made netizens quite interested in watching the two men fighting against each other. So much so, that people have already started putting their bets on who can emerge as a winner in the match, if it ever takes place.

The bet has been uploaded on the website mybookie.com, with people putting in their money on either side.

In the Elon Musk vs Johnny Depp cage fight, there has been a bet on Johnny Depp winning with the +300 standing, while Elon Musk’s odds are at a standing of -600. This simply means, betting $100 on Depp will be raising $300, while for Musk, one needs to raise $600 to win $100.

Interestingly, Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh, has offered to teach Musk, while Mickey Rourke has stepped on Depp’s side.