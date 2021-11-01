Elon Musk Challenges UN to Prove $6 Billion Can 'End World Hunger' and He'll Pay

Elon Musk has always been quirky - but that perhaps makes the world’s current richest man work. Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars and put a Dogecoin on the moon. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss is something of what people considering ‘a wacky genius,’ and Musk has always given off non-conformist vibes. Elon Musk comes up with some of the most bizarre and unbelievable ideas but when these thoughts start thinking shape, it is a leap forward into something people hadn’t previously thought of: Like launching a car into space. Musk also regularly shares strange memes and his weird (2 AM?) thoughts on Twitter, and the Internet has one big joke about how Musk may actually be an alien. Musk himself, hasn’t disapproved of this theory…yet. Musk is also known for something billionaires don’t usually do - constantly respond to everyone on Twitter. He’s responded to memes, questions about Tesla or SpaceX and even anime. Musk is very active on Twitter, and it’s here that he’s decided to fight his battles.

Musk recently responded to a CNN article which quoted the Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme, David Beasley as saying, “2% of Elon Musk’s wealth ($6 billion) will solve world hunger. Following the claim, Elon Musk challenged the United Nations official’s claim that 2% of his wealth could help solve world hunger. Musk was responding to comments by David Beasley, director of the UN’s World Food Programme, who repeated a call last week following an earlier tweet this month asking billionaires like Musk to “step up now, on a one-time basis." Beasley had specifically called for action from Musk and Amazon.com Inc. co-founder Jeff Bezos, reported Bloomberg. Musk and Bezos were also the top two men on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. “Just $6 billion could keep 42 million people from dying," Beasley had said. Musk threw up a challenge: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it."

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

David Beasley responded, saying “Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises." He also added a “With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future. Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear!"

.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises.— David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

.@elonmusk With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future. Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear! — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

But Musk harped onto the fact - that he needed data to support this claim. “Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes." He also added, “Sunlight is a wonderful thing."

Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes. Sunlight is a wonderful thing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

The $6 billion amount would be just a small fraction of Musk’s current net worth of $311 billion — and less than the $9.3 billion his wealth increased on Oct. 29 alone, according to the billionaire’s index. Musk’s challenge may seem dodgy to many - but Musk has usually always seen his ‘eccentric’ ideas to the end. Musk’s ideas have always been ahead of its time, and sometimes ahead of competitors too. One of Musk’s biggest projects at present is getting humans to Mars. In February this year, Musk had finally put a date on the timeline to get humans to Mars: 2026. While that’s not a hard deadline. Musk listed a number of caveats — there’s a raft of technological advances that must be made in the intervening years. “The important thing is that we establish Mars as a self-sustaining civilization," he said.

The strange thing is the deadline may be a little ambitious, as even USA’s leading space agency, NASA, had a much more different date, one which is seven years after Musk’s time. The first humans aren’t due to arrive on a NASA funded rocket until at least 2033. That will be part of the Artemis - to the Moon and Mars - mission that will first see a sustainable presence established on the lunar surface.

Musk however has been firm in his Mars ambitions — and is working for it. If the UN data does work out for him, we can only expect he’ll actually contribute to the fund.

