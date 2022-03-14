Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to Fight, Russian Official Replies with Pushkin Verse

Internet is witnessing one of its wildest days with American billionaire Elon Musk challenging Russian president Vladimir Putin to a fight, while keeping Ukraine as the stakes. ‘Elon’ soon started trending on Twitter with users trying to decipher if it was the billionaire’s idea of a joke. A few have even started to take sides, trying to predict who is going to win. When Elon was asked if he was serious, the billionaire repeated his former challenge by tagging the Russian President’s official Twitter account.

“I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat. Stakes are Україна."

"I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat. Stakes are Україна."

“Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E."

"Вы согласны на этот бой? @KremlinRussia_E."

Dmitry Rogozin, director general of Russian space agency Roscosmos, replied to Elon with these verses from “The Tale of the Priest and of His Workman Balda" by Alexander Pushkin.

Ты, бесенок, еще молоденек,Со мною тягаться слабенек;Это было б лишь времени трата.Обгони-ка сперва моего брата.А. С. Пушкин "Сказка о Попе и работнике его Балде" https://t.co/KuR328iH20 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 14, 2022

Some are wondering if Elon Musk is okay.

“Is Elon Musk okay?"

Is Elon Musk okay?💀😂 https://t.co/ahgId4voZh— Maxwell Ndhlovu (@Maxwel_TheGist) March 14, 2022

“Is this Elon challenging Putin for a single combat? Jesus, I’m speechless."

Is this Elon challenging Putin for a single combat? Jesus, I’m speechless 🤯 https://t.co/iDw4uF0exd— Afonso (@AfonsoEV_) March 14, 2022

“Putin being called out for a square go, I’m all for it, odds on Elon Musk."

Putin being called out for a square go, I’m all for it, odds on Elon Musk https://t.co/hPU4yrQ8DR— Dougie Martin (@Dougie88martin) March 14, 2022

Recently, Elon Musk had taken a dig at Russia after the country said it would stop providing rocket engines to the United States after the US placed sanctions on it for invading Ukraine. Russian space agency Roscosmos’ boss Dmitry Rogozin had suggested that the US would henceforth have to go into orbit on “their broomsticks". Musk’s jibe came in response to this remark. Posting a video of Falcon 9 launching 47 Starlink satellites to orbit, Musk tweeted, “American Broomstick" with a bunch of American flags. Along with it was attached a Reuters report on Rogozin’s statement. In it, Rogozin says, “In a situation like this we cannot supply the United States with our world’s best rocket engines. Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don’t know what."

