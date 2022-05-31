Elon Musk Claims Happiness is a 'Choice' But People Who Aren't Billionaires Beg to Differ

Elon Musk, world’s richest man, tweeted about happiness being a “choice” in a war-torn, pandemic-ravaged world facing a mental health crisis. The Tesla boss is known for his cringeposting but no one was sure if his recent tweets on happiness were meant to be ironic. They could be, given that such quotes would surface on Facebook back when most people were actually using the platform. “Tomorrow will be the first sunrise of the rest of ur life – make it what u want [sic]” Musk tweeted. “And remember that happiness is a choice”. People who aren’t the richest person in the world begged to differ.

And remember that happiness is a choice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2022

The depression leaving my body when I decide to be happy https://t.co/3HH8lyN2wl pic.twitter.com/N4seIF5dsm — Matt ☭ (sé/é) (@matts_408) May 30, 2022

A choice made considerably easier by having billions to blow on your latest whim. https://t.co/qbs2ThBNtr — Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) May 30, 2022

This is extremely irresponsible (but on brand for this guy). Happiness is not a choice. It's the result of a combination of chemicals in our brain which is harder for some people to obtain. If you're not happy, it's okay to seek help. Don't suppress your emotions. https://t.co/rmYsecLr6r — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 30, 2022

the richest guy in the world saying this should warrant like a spontaneous combustion on behalf of the universe for how absolutely unhinged it is https://t.co/2GAnd42com — bestie emma (@strawberrysueno) May 30, 2022

therapists everywhere have quit their jobs the moment this tweet was sent https://t.co/yRaAHdWWLh — Karan Desaí (@anothermau5) May 30, 2022

I'd be happy if you paid my electricity bill and my gasoline. https://t.co/xSgnsw8I4q — Corina Vasilopoulou (@CorinaVasilopou) May 30, 2022

One of the big points to arise when it comes to world’s richest man Musk and his wealth, is the issue of whether or not his wealth could solve world hunger. Whether or not that would be actually achievable continues to be debated. Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal, which is currently off due to various reasons, had recently triggered that debate once more, with many suggesting that there was much to be done on Musk’s part for ending world hunger and especially helping debt-ridden Sri Lanka.

