Elon Musk Claims Twitter Algorithm Manipulates Feeds, Jack Dorsey Disagrees

Elon Musk, who has put Twitter buying plan on hold, recently tweeted a tip on how to not get manipulated by the algorithm of the site. The billionaire claimed that users are being manipulated in ‘ways they don’t realise’ and revealed that making a small change in settings can rectify this.

1. Tap home button.

2. Tap stars on upper right of screen.

3. Select “Latest tweets”.

You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you don’t realize.

Easy to switch back & forth to see the difference."

However, Jack Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter defended the algorithm saying that ‘it was designed simply to save you time when you are away from app for a while."

“it was designed simply to save you time when you are away from app for a while. Pull to refresh goes back to reverse chron as well."

He also added that the algorithm was not designed to manipulate.

“No it wasn’t designed to manipulate. it was designed to catch you up and work off what you engage with. that can def have unintended consequences tho. which is why one should be able to choose if they use an algo or not, and which one. simple solution to all this."

The tweets received mixed response from users.

“Open source the algorithm once you complete the purchase so we can see how humans have been manipulated over the last few years."

“Curated lists are far superior to the home screen, and always in chronological order."

“Damn twitter is boring when you click “latest tweets". People sure tweet a lot of garbage that the algo shields me from."

“Twitter algorithm isn’t manipulating anyone, it’s left for users to decide if they prefer seeing latest tweets or not; For crying out loud the options have been there for all Twitterers to choose, & as it stands a lot of people still prefer seeing chronological feed by default."

“I’m not suggesting malice in the algorithm, but rather that it’s trying to guess what you might want to read and, in doing so, inadvertently manipulate/amplify your viewpoints without you realizing this is happening."

Musk explained his stand further through the tweet above.

