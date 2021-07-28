CHANGE LANGUAGE
Humanity is Doomed? Elon Musk Reacts to Robot Nailing Basketball Throws at Tokyo Olympics

Elon Musk responds to video of Toyota's 'CUE' robot taking perfect shots during a basketball game at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Twitter screengrab)

Elon Musk was responding to a video of Toyota's 'CUE,' the human-sized robot that shot perfect free throws during the halftime of the USA and France's basketball clash at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

While the USA team’s defeat against France in basketball at Tokyo Olympics came as a shocker to many, it was a human-sized robot that really stole the show. So much so that even Elon Musk has something to say about it. It all happened on Sunday when the French, with a team containing NBA players including Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, inflicted the Americans’ first defeat at an Olympics since the 2004 Athens Games. But before the match ended, Toyota’s ‘CUE’ robot took the stage during halftime and shot perfect free throws. Videos of the 6-foot-10-inch robot showing eerie accuracy were shared by the official Twitter handle of the Olympics.

It was only a matter of time that Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk got hold of the video and explained the capabilities of computers over humans.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user captioned the incident of the robot nailing the throws and tagged Musk in their tweet. “AI can do things that only humans could do before," the user wrote.

“Computers are absurdly more accurate than humans," the tech tycoon wrote before adding, “How long would it take for a human to render even one frame of a modern video game at low res? The computer will do high res at 120 frames per second. Not a contest."

Coming back to the action, USA team led by 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant were beaten 83-76 by France in a huge Olympic basketball upset on Sunday.

Durant was held to just 10 points in the first-round game and was unable to inspire his team as the French came from behind to take control in the final quarter.

The Americans had looked rusty in the build-up to Tokyo, losing to Nigeria in a warm-up game, and the defeat will underline Durant’s fears expressed before the Games that his side will not face a “cakewalk" in Japan.

first published:July 28, 2021, 09:36 IST