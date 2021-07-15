The space race between three billionaires: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson has intensified, with Branson already reaching the edge of space on Virgin Galactic and returning, and Bezos set to leave later this month. While it is a competition, SpaceX’s CEO Elon Musk has been very supportive of every other space mission too. Musk visited Branson ahead of him blasting off to space, and on Wenesday, congratulated The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas engine for the Gaganyaan Programme. In a response to ISRO’s official handle on Twitter sharing the success, Musk congratulated the space research agency.

“The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test," ISRO wrote in its tweet.

Congratulations! 🇮🇳— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

Gaganyaan programme is the country’s first manned mission to space. The test was done for the core L110 liquid stage of the human rated GSLV MkIII vehicle, as part of the engine qualification requirements for the Gaganyaan programme, the space agency said in a statement. The engine was fired for 240 seconds at the test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, said the statement. The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test, it said.

The objective of the Gaganyaan programme is to demonstrate the capability to send humans to low earth orbit onboard an Indian launch vehicle and bring them back to earth. Union Minister of State (Independent charge) of Space, Jitendra Singh said in February this year that the first unmanned mission is planned in December 2021 and the second unmanned one in 2022-23 followed by the human spaceflight demonstration.

Four Indian astronaut-candidates have already undergone generic space flight training in Russia as part of the Gaganyaan programme. ISRO’s heavy-lift launcher GSLV Mk III has been identified for the mission

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here