Elon Musk ‘Destroying the Planet and Humanity’? Grimes Had the Perfect Response for Haters

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who is widely known for launching various rockets, spacecraft, and satellites in space under his project SpaceX and now Tesla Motors has recently drawn flak on social media. Surprise. The Tesla chief has been trolled by a Tik-Tok user who called him ‘destroyer of the planet and humanity’. Replying to this, Grimes -Elon’s girlfriendand Canadian singer — tactfully defended the entrepreneur.

The incident began when Grimesuploaded her video learning “sword dancing” while listening to the Weeknd’s song Save Your Tears. According to US Weekly , a Tik-Tok user questioned her relationship with Elon and asked her why she is dating him.

The Canadian singer was quick to respond and gave him a snappy reply. In spite of answering his question, she asked the user how Elon is doing these things when his whole career is about making travel/house powersustainable and green. “It’s worth a deep dive,” she added with a white heart emoji.

Soon, the next user chipped in and asked Grimes to confirm that Elon is not a “men’s rights activist". The singer again backed the entrepreneur and responded in negative. She conceded that sometimes, Elon acts “immature at points on Twitter but “for example, the president of SpaceX is a woman, as is his right hand [person] at Neuralink."

Grimes was bombarded with questions on the digital media which she handled very calmly and skillfully. In reply to another user asking her to tell her partner to end hunger in the world, the singer had a befitting reply. She said that people keep asking her the same question to which she has one answer. It is not as easy as people think it is. The issue is graver and can’t be just solved by throwing dollars. “He’s trying to focus on the issues he knows he can solve and they are real essential issues," she concluded.

Grimes and Elon has been dating since 2018. They welcomed their first child last year and named him X AE A-XII.

