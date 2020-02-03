Elon Musk Doesn't Want You to 'Doubt Your Vibe' in His Newly Released EDM Track

Tesla boss Elon Musk recently shared an electronic dance music number written by him on Twitter that took many by surprise.

The dance track titled “‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” will be released on ‘Emo G Records’. “Just wrote a song called Don't doubt yer vibe," Musk tweeted.

The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX said that he has written the lyrics of the track and sung the vocals.

Just wrote a song called “Don’t doubt yer vibe” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2020

Musk’s debut track has garnered plenty of strong opinions on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Elon “Danm great singer “ Musk — Eva Fox (@EvaFoxU) January 31, 2020

Sorry mate, sounds like an 8 year old was left alone with a Casio synthesizer in 1985. Good on you for trying. — This is so unnecessary (@annaisnotamused) January 31, 2020

If this isn't declared the official anthem of Planet Mars, I will riot. — Evil Morty (@REALLYEVILMORTY) January 31, 2020

I'd stick with rocket ships & cars bro — Larry Fine (@LarryFinesGhost) February 1, 2020

‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ got around 3 lakh plays in four hours and has been engaged online over 36,000 times. The track is streaming on SoundCloud and is available on Spotify too.

Musk doesn’t just sing, he recently tried his hands at dancing too. Last month, a video of the tech entrepreneur dancing during an event went viral on social media.

At an event held at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, Musk showed off the dance moves. The video of the billionaire grooving to a Chinese song was shared by Musk himself.

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

Musk has had a successful few weeks on the work front. His fortune rose by as much as $2.3 billion within a few hours last Wednesday. This was largely due to Tesla’s shares flying high after fourth quarter results.

