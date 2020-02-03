Take the pledge to vote

Elon Musk Doesn't Want You to 'Doubt Your Vibe' in His Newly Released EDM Track

Musk doesn’t just sing, he recently tried his hands at dancing too. Last month, a video of the tech entrepreneur dancing during an event went viral on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
Elon Musk Doesn't Want You to 'Doubt Your Vibe' in His Newly Released EDM Track
Tesla boss Elon Musk recently shared an electronic dance music number written by him on Twitter that took many by surprise.

The dance track titled “‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” will be released on ‘Emo G Records’. “Just wrote a song called Don't doubt yer vibe," Musk tweeted.

The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX said that he has written the lyrics of the track and sung the vocals.

Musk’s debut track has garnered plenty of strong opinions on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ got around 3 lakh plays in four hours and has been engaged online over 36,000 times. The track is streaming on SoundCloud and is available on Spotify too.

Musk doesn’t just sing, he recently tried his hands at dancing too. Last month, a video of the tech entrepreneur dancing during an event went viral on social media.

At an event held at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, Musk showed off the dance moves. The video of the billionaire grooving to a Chinese song was shared by Musk himself.

Musk has had a successful few weeks on the work front. His fortune rose by as much as $2.3 billion within a few hours last Wednesday. This was largely due to Tesla’s shares flying high after fourth quarter results.

