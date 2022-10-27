Elon Musk Entering Twitter Headquarters With a Sink is the Most Elon Musk Thing Ever

Just ahead of the formal closing of the $44 billion Twitter deal, Elon Musk entered the Twitter office in San Francisco and a video of the same is doing rounds on social media. Along with this, the Tesla Chief has also changed his bio to “Chief Twit.” In the video, Musk is seen carrying the sink and saying as he says that he was trying to sink in. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” read the video’s caption. He can be seen happily entering the office, with full zeal.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 19 million views. Just below the video, he updated, “Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!”

One Twitter user wrote, “restoring all of my accounts should be priority #1.” Another person wrote, “I can’t even calculate how much money I’d pay to read the Slack chat of Twitter employees today. Definitely would pay extra to read the thoughts of “Content Moderators.”

You at Twitter headquarters right now: pic.twitter.com/wcRsdf0gWM — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 26, 2022

This is the way you do it….. https://t.co/fVSNSoyrgH — Bernieshat (@Bernieshat1) October 27, 2022

One Thing Elon Will Do… Clown On Twitter All Day😂😂😂 https://t.co/J3B0Wo8pqQ — Zora Cums @NiteFlirt (@zora_cummings) October 27, 2022

Imagine looking at Twitter Employees in their face whom you're about to fire in a few days/weeks and smiling about it. Whew chile… https://t.co/HGun9X3HZy — Wayne Jones (@wayneoflife) October 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Musk first offered to buy Twitter earlier in March. However, he later opted out of the deal in July. After the social media giant sued the 51-year-old billionaire, he offered to buy back the company at the same price. The court ordered Musk to close the deal by October 27.

As of now, it is completely unclear as to what convinced Musk to buy Twitter again. However, reports are speculating that the Tesla chief does not want details from the initial proceedings out in public.

Also, more and more internal details surfaced online after Twitter filed conversations between Musk and Twitter several executives. This also includes current CEO Parag Agrawal and former chief Jack Dorsey in court.

