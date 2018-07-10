GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Elon Musk Faces Twitter Backlash After His Thai Rescue Operation Failed

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2018, 4:59 PM IST
A lot of things have noble causes - but not all of them are practical, or end up working. Elon Musk's idea for the Thailand Cave Rescue Operation is much along similar lines.

The Thailand Rescue Operation which has been making news for a while now may have been picked up on by Elon Musk - but how much of his idea is practical or viable?

The idea of a submarine to rescue the kids may have been publicized widely, with Elon Musk himself even posting pictures of testing it out - but the plan to actually extract kids may not work.

“Although his technology is good and sophisticated it’s not practical for this mission,” Narongsak Osatanakorn, the head of the joint command centre coordinating the operation, told The Guardian reporters.

Musk tweeted that he had brought the mini submarine - “made of rocket parts and named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team” - to the cave site, leaving it there in case it was useful in the future.

Twitter picked up on Musk's enthusiasm, and noted on how it may not have been the best route to go.















But not all of them have been simply sarcastic. Some of the speculations have been nothing less than scathing.







Musk, however, seems to be more or less unaffected by this.






Also Watch

