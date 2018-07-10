Elon Musk Faces Twitter Backlash After His Thai Rescue Operation Failed



Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be useful in the future. Thailand is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/EHNh8ydaTT

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018



Elon Musk: “I have an ingenious plan to rescue the trapped boys”



Thai rescuers: “It’s okay bro we started two days ago”



Elon Musk: “A submarine with maglev turbo blast thrusters”



Rescuers: “we’ve rescued five already”



Elon Musk: “underwater galactic rescue escape pod”



— Shafik Mandhai (@ShafikFM) July 9, 2018





elon musk's thai cave submarine is... absurd. it doesn't make any goddamn sense pic.twitter.com/ntZo2Tghv1

— chris hooks (@cd_hooks) July 9, 2018



I've seen like a hundred tweets thanking Elon Musk for helping save the Thai kids and not a single one thanking me even though we contributed the exact same amount to the rescue effort



— PeterNorway (@classiclib3ral) July 9, 2018



[someone goes into cardiac arrest]



elon musk: but what about this!! we build a mechanical catapult and launch him 200 yards, and the adrenaline will restart his heart!



me: hey man ok but i’m just gonna do some CPR



all of twitter: YOU FUCKIN BITCH AT LEAST HE TRIED https://t.co/2YondpWhLe — nurse ghoul (@TheDreamGhoul) July 10, 2018



Ah man they got some of those Thai children out of the cave without using Elon Musk's stupid thing that would have gotten them all killed. selfish

— Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) July 8, 2018



Elon Musk peacocking over the Thai cave rescue (which he is not involved in) is astonishing cold egoism even for him



— joanne mcneil (@jomc) July 8, 2018





If I am a narcissist (which might be true), at least I am a useful one

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2018

A lot of things have noble causes - but not all of them are practical, or end up working. Elon Musk's idea for the Thailand Cave Rescue Operation is much along similar lines.The Thailand Rescue Operation which has been making news for a while now may have been picked up on by Elon Musk - but how much of his idea is practical or viable?The idea of a submarine to rescue the kids may have been publicized widely, with Elon Musk himself even posting pictures of testing it out - but the plan to actually extract kids may not work.“Although his technology is good and sophisticated it’s not practical for this mission,” Narongsak Osatanakorn, the head of the joint command centre coordinating the operation, told The Guardian reporters.Musk tweeted that he had brought the mini submarine - “made of rocket parts and named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team” - to the cave site, leaving it there in case it was useful in the future.Twitter picked up on Musk's enthusiasm, and noted on how it may not have been the best route to go.But not all of them have been simply sarcastic. Some of the speculations have been nothing less than scathing.Musk, however, seems to be more or less unaffected by this.