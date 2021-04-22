Elon Musk Failed to Get a Job at an Internet Company in 1995, So He Started His Own

Elon Musk, the incredible mind behind highly challenging ventures like Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company, as a young lad once tried to work at an Internet company but couldn’t find a job anywhere because he was “too shy”. This claim was made by a Twitter user, inviting the attention of the billionaire.

Musk, now known for revolutionising the electric vehicle market, in fact had failed to get a job at Netscape Communications, the company that created the first web browser, when he first reached the Silicon Valley in the ‘90s.

Referring to the incident, the Twitter user, who describes himself as a person “nerding out about space and cars” on social media, posted a photograph of a younger Musk. He wrote that Musk applied at Netscape, went to their office but was so shy that he didn’t “talk to anyone” and later “wasn’t able to get a job anywhere”.

The last part of the tweet drew Musk’s attention and he promptly replied to correct his admirer. “I could get a job, just not at an Internet company (weren’t many back then),” Musk replied.

A year after failing at Netscape, Musk launched his own company, the Zip2, which aimed at helping media companies come online. Compaq bought the company in 1999 and Musk co-founded PayPal, which eBay acquired for $1.5 billion in July 2002.

Musk’s comment has drawn 36,000 likes so far and a number of his fans reacted on the thread. One of them agreed with Musk that it was difficult to get a job at an internet company back in the ‘90s.

Musk later founded the company SpaceX in 2002 and helped launch Tesla with an early investment in 2004. Tesla is now a pioneer in the electric vehicle market and it will soon launch in India too.

Not one to stop there, Musk then unveiled two new ventures in the past decade — the tunneling and transportation startup The Boring Company, and Neralink, a company trying to create commercialized brain-machine interfaces.

