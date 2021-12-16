Elon Musk Gave His Son X AE A-XII's The Same Haircut He Gave Himself

The wealthiest person in the world and SpaceX boss Elon Musk was declared the Time magazine’s 2021 Person of the Year. When the magazine announced this with a cover featuring Musk’picture– which shows Musk’s new haircut that he did himself –it attracted wide attention on social media. Among the praise, someone posted a picture of Musk with his one-year-old son X, who too had a similar haircut. The Twitter user who posted the picture asked if Musk cut the baby’s hair too, to which the entrepreneur replied, “Yeah.” The picture is from Musk’s interview with Time magazine, in which he appeared along with his son. In the picture, X can be seen sitting on the Tesla chief’s lap and putting his left hand on the microphone that Musk is holding. With his other hand, the child is holding Musk’s right hand’s index finger. Musk appears to smilingly look at his child with affection. Interestingly, Musk and X have a similar haircut that the world richest man says he took care of.

Yeah 🙂— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Many Twitter users found the picture adorable. Reacting to the image, a Twitter user wrote, “X is adorable.”

X is adorable!— dreamycinderella (@ketaki_kets) December 15, 2021

“What a lovely picture,” another user said.

🤣🤣! What a lovely picture— The Sid Kid (@SidrakChris) December 14, 2021

One user quipped, “Little X cut both their hair.”

Lil X cut both their hair.— Jake Nichols🌊 (@antitrumpmarine) December 14, 2021

Another user pointed out that Musk’s son looks like his mother and Canadian musician Grimes.

He looks like his momma, Grimes!— Ana Macedo (@AnaMace78090898) December 15, 2021

A Twitter user wished that Musk had a baby girl too.

@elonmusk you need a baby girl 🎀❣⭐— Lori ketz (@KetzLori) December 15, 2021

Musk has won the Time magazine’s annual title, which is awarded to a personality that shaped the previous 12 months, for better or worse. Musk is someone “who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit,” the magazine writes intitle winner profile. The magazine acknowledges Musk’s terrestrial impact in the e-vehicle industry.

Musk’s profile also includes a mention of SpaceX winning an exclusive NASA contract to send private astronauts on the moon. The magazine identifies Musk as a player in robots, solar, cryptocurrency, climate, brain-computer implants, artificial intelligence and underground tunnels. Considering his unlikely successes, Time magazine calls Musk an “outlier.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.