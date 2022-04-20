Elon Musk Had a Question about the Night and Twitter Filled in the Blanks

Elon Musk’s tweets can go one of two ways: they’re either super random or something like a casual poll that may or may not determine Twitter’s future. Just within the month, Musk has gone on and off the Twitter board and also offered to buy the platform itself. Also Musk’s tweets at random junctures: “i♥️u” and ” Love Me Tender”. Now, he has asked his legions of followers to fill in the gaps, tweeting, “____ is the Night”. One might think it’s an allusion to the F Scott Fitzgerald classic “Tender is the Night” but with Musk, nothing is ever a given. Twitter could be seen hard at work trying to guess the puzzle that may or may not have a right answer at all. The cool thing about being the world’s richest man is that everybody wants to play along (most of the time).

_______ is the Night — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

good night to find out if you are te shiba creator or not once and for all. Are you behind shib? — MARCIANOTECH Player 001 (@MARCIANOPHONE) April 20, 2022

I'd forego your tender offer if you used the money to actually help people in need. I think you'd find that far more rewarding and significantly less stressful than whatever it is you're doing now, and no SEC. — Domainophile (@domainophile) April 20, 2022

Tonight is the night… that your offer remains too low. Raise your offer for Twitter to $70/share if you’re serious. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 20, 2022

Lonely — Bojun Wang (@BojunWang6) April 20, 2022

Tender is the night? (Here we go?) — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) April 20, 2022

The night you buy Twitter is the Night — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) April 20, 2022

Tender is the night! — Milton Todd Ault III (@ToddAultIII) April 20, 2022

Recently, Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for 43 billion USD, a move that is being seen as a hostile takeover. The news has created a flurry on the microblogging site with users speculating what lies ahead. In the meantime, the astronomical sum of $43 billion has stood out for many who realised that the amount is enough to bail out debt-ridden country, Sri Lanka. The country’s economy has crashed and it needs $45 billion USD to get out of this crisis. This led netizens to suggest that Musk should bail out Sri Lanka instead of buying Twitter.

