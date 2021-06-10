Elon Musk Had the Most Elon Musk Response to Anonymous' Cryptocurrency 'Warning'

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ issued a warning to Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss on Sunday, slamming him for having liquidated dreams and “destroyed lives” with his tweets about cryptocurrencies. The group issued the threat through a video posted on Twitter. Like their previous videos, a person wearing a Guy Fawkes mask appeared on the screen and said in a digitally altered voice, “For the past several years you have enjoyed one of the most favourable reputations of anyone in the billionaire class because you have tapped into the desire that many of us have to live in a world with electric cars and space exploration." “Recently… people are beginning to see you as another narcissistic rich due who is desperate for attention," the person added.

Musk has been awarded an unsaid Internet award, where the fluctuations of prices in the cryptocurrency market have been attributed to him. His tweets on a virtual platform managing to create fluctuation in prices of real-world things even have earned a new term: ‘The Musk Effect.’ “Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives. Of course, they took the risk upon themselves when they invested, and everyone knows to be prepared for volatility in crypto, but your tweets this week show a clear disregard for the average working person," the figure on the Anonymous video said.

Musk didn’t acknowledge the ‘threat’ by Anonymous…until now. Replying to comment about anonymous and the threat, he replied - in the most Musk way possible - with a meme.

In May, Musk had explained that Dogecoin had the potential to be a real cryptocurrency, delving into the origins of how Dogecoin was invented as a joke, essentially to make fun of cryptocurrency, and that’s the irony, explains Musk. “That the currency that began as a joke, becomes the real currency."

In the video, he does add that, “Don’t invest your life savings into cryptocurrency. That’s unwise."

Crypto enthusiasts, however, have stopped enjoying Musk’s tweets since he announced that Tesla will no longer be accepting Bitcoin as a payment method. Over the weeks, the response to Musk’s tweets has become increasingly negative - with people blaming him solely for the rise or dip in prices, saying it cost them a loss and he’s ‘manipulating’ markets. Some took this a step further - by making a cryptocurrency solely dedicated to stopping Musk: $StopElon.

It further explains why Musk’s behaviour is fault: “Elon Musk is infamous for irresponsibly manipulating the cryptocurrency market with his Twitter account. Just recently, he did it again, causing a massive crash across all frontiers when he tweeted that Tesla will cease to accept Bitcoin as payment. Anyone with even a shred of critical thinking sees through his lies. He has been trying to pump crypto for ages, tweeting about it to no end, and even going to Saturday Night Live as a final resort to get Dogecoin up! It’s ridiculous!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here