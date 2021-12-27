Elon Musk Had This to Say About His Viral Asian Doppelganger

A video of a man had gone viral on social media recently because of his uncanny resemblance to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Originally posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of Tiktok, the video showed the man looking into a camera while standing next to a black car. As the clip went viral, people were amazed by the resemblance and dubbed him Yi Long Musk, although someone pointed out that this could possibly be a Deepfake. Days later, Musk also joined the party in his own style. Taking to Twitter, Musk gave his opinion on the video of his doppelganger and commented, “Maybe I’m partly Chinese!" while replying to a tweet.

Maybe I’m partly Chinese!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2021

Deepfake is a sophisticated technology in which a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else’s likeness. Deepfakes have become somewhat of a nuisance in recent times with their widespread use in fake news, financial fraud, celebrity pornographic videos and more. Since the man in the video has not been identified yet, as of now, there is no way to ascertain whether the video is indeed a deepfake or genuinely depicts an Elon Musk doppelganger.

Musk recently shared a 1995 video of Bill Gates talking about the future of the Internet on David Letterman’s show. The clip shared by Musk is from This Week in Startups, a show hosted by angel investor Jason Calacanis. In the video, Bill Gates is answering Letterman’s question on the Internet. “Well, it [internet] has become a place where people are publishing information. So, everybody can have their own homepage, big companies are there with the latest information. It is wild what’s going on. It is the new big thing,” the Microsoft founder said.

The conversation then reaches a point where Gates and Letterman are discussing a baseball game being broadcast on a computer. Letterman jokingly says, “Does radio ring a bell?” and then when Gates says that it is different as you can watch it anytime you want, Letterman replies, “Do tape recorders ring a bell?”

The video clearly shows how people were skeptical about the “new big thing” at that time, the internet. Letterman adds, “It is easy to criticise something that you do not fully understand.”

Sharing the old video, Musk wrote, “Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?”

