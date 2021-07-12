Elon Musk Has Bought a Ticket to Space on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

Elon Musk is definitely going to space - one way, or another. The Tesla CEO who owns his own space company, SpaceX, and has unveiled missions of going to the moon and colonizing Mars, has also made sure he doesn’t lose out in the off-chance that SpaceX doesn’t succeed very soon. Musk who is also actively pursuing space tourism, has already bought his own ticket — with Richard Branson‘s Virgin Galactic. British billionaire Richard Branson strapped in and set off Sunday on his boldest adventure yet — a bid to reach space aboard his own winged rocket ship.

A spokesman for Virgin Galactic confirmed to Wall Street Journal that Musk had bought a ticket for his own space ride. It is unclear how far up the waiting list Musk is for a seat. Virgin Galactic has reported that its tickets have sold for $250,000 each, and the company has collected $80 million in sales and deposits.

On Sunday, as Branson jetted off to space, he was bestowed good wishes on his flight by none other than Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and SpaceX. Musk had a day before congratulated Branson on his feat on Twitter and had implied that he would be at the launch site in New Mexico to watch the Virgin Galactic flight jet out to outer space.

“Will see you there to wish you the best," Musk had tweeted out his support for Branson. On Sunday, Musk, true to his word appeared standing alongside Branson in the former’s house. Branson tweeted, “Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready."

The Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Richard Branson touched down Sunday after a voyage the British billionaire called an “experience of a lifetime."

“Congratulations to all our wonderful team at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard hard work to get us this far," he said during a live feed as the VSS Unity spaceship glided back to Spaceport America in New Mexico.

It reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometers), beyond the boundary of space according to the United States, allowing the passengers to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth’s curvature.

Touchdown occurred around 09:40 am Mountain Time (1540 GMT), about an hour after take-off. Branson, on spaceship, called the trip ‘experience of a lifetime’.

