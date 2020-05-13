BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Elon Musk has Finally Found a Friend. It's Donald Trump

Image credits: Associated Press.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
'Open the plant' now, tweeted the US President Donald Trump.

Days after Tesla Inc sued local authorities in California as the electric carmaker pushed to re-open its factory as it Chief Executive, Elon Musk, threatened to move Tesla's headquarters and future programs from the state to Texas or Nevada, Trump came to rescue.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning tweeted that Tesla's San Francisco Bay Area factory should be allowed to open despite local health department orders that it stay closed except for minimum basic operations.

"It can be done fast & safely," the president tweeted, joining many of Musk's 34 million Twitter followers who back the defiance.

Trump tweeted in favor of Musk's Fremont, California, plant reopening despite the county's orders to keep non-essential businesses closed through the month as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Hours later, Musk responded with a brief and enthusiastic, "Thank you!"

Among Musk's biggest critics is California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who in a tweet on Sunday, made her feelings about Musk very clear. And of course, he responded.


On Twitter, someone called out Musk for agreeing with the President.

Incidentally, Musk and Trump have sounded pretty similar when it comes to Coronavirus. This article pointed it out as well.

The last couple of weeks have been specifically eventful for the rocketman on Twitter. Musk's two lavish mansions were reportedly up for sale after the billionaire expressed a desire to give up on his physical possessions. Then Musk and his girlfriend Grimes had a baby who the couple "named" X Æ A-12, sending the social media on a tizzy. In the past few days, Musk has also been very vocal on his Twitter towards the lockdown restrictions laid down in America. In one of his Twitter posts, Musk called the coronavirus confinement a "fascist" action and "an outrage" that infringed on personal freedom and would damage the economy.

According to a Washington Post report, last month, Elon Musk told Donald Trump and other chief executives, on a call, that Tesla should be able to resume manufacturing. Trump said he agreed with Musk 100%.

Loading