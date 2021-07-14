Elon Musk Has Found What Gaming Chair and Toddler's Seats Have in Common

What’s common between a gaming chair and a toddler car seat? Everything. Billionaire Elon Musk’s Twitter timeline is an interesting space, and the world keeps a close watch on his latest Tweets. Why shouldn’t they? After all, a single Tweet from the Tesla CEO changes the course of movement in the cryptocurrency market and can make investors lose or earn money within seconds. However, apart from the usual serious stuff about the market, investment, cars and space, Musk also uses his social media platforms to share interesting memes and posts with his followers online.

The latest addition to this list is a tweet from Musk where he points out the striking similarities between a toddler’s car seat and the design of a gaming chair. The college was shared along with a caption featuring a ‘mind-blown emoticon’.

Reacting to Musk’s Tweet, CEO of gaming brand Razer, Min-Liang Tan jumped in to share a cheeky response.

Right - maybe we should make a toddler car seat too? 😉— Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) July 13, 2021

Other Twitter users also shared interesting reactions to this comparison made by Musk. Since being shared online, the Tweet has so far received 1.27 lakh likes and over 5 thousand replies on the microblogging site.“In both cases, mom brings you snacks,” wrote a user. Some of the other users pointed out that they owned the exact gaming chair and now could not unsee the resemblance.

The true gaming chair : pic.twitter.com/vL2QyetY8J— Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) July 13, 2021

Can we please get Tesla Car Seats as office chairs as a product on the Tesla store??— Alexander Bittan (@alexanderbittan) July 13, 2021

Yo let me get that car seat pic.twitter.com/NwI11F4RUX— Andrew Fazzolare (@AndrewFazzolare) July 13, 2021

Meanwhile, many users brought in the mention of cryptocurrencies in their replies.

Musk is known to be a great gaming enthusiast. In fact, long before he began his journey as an entrepreneur with the launch of his business venture PayPal, Musk designed a video game while he was still a 12-year-old kid. He created a simple space shooter game Blaster and sold the code to a PC magazine for a few hundred dollars. The code was later published in Musk’s biography, reported cnet.com.

