Elon Musk Has Motivational Message for Netizens but Only if You Solve His Science Experiment First

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is known for his eccentric social media posts (Read stunts). Sometimes he shares posts related to science, other times it could be a joke or a humorous meme. Or - most often than not - random thoughts and declarations that are ever so common on Musk's timeline. Some of them are so far out that it's hard to understand if he meant it as a joke.

While his bizarre tweets often end up offending netizens, the Tesla CEO on Thursday won the internet he took to Twitter to share something that would cheer up anyone who needs it. The motivational post calls for throwing light upon the darkness in a very literal sense.

Musk shared a picture of a full moon in a sky filled with darkness and asked to “turn up the brightness to see the stars.” As it turns out on increasing the brightness on a mobile device or a computer screen, the stars do reveal themselves as the message appears: “You, You’re the star.”

Check out the post and try it out yourself:

Star Light, Star Bright pic.twitter.com/6CeTAZSXCO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2020

“Star Light, Star Bright,” Musk captioned it. It was only a matter of time before several social media users tried it out and shared their own opinion on the subject. The post has garnered more than 86,000 likes and has been retweeted over 11,0000 times.

Several people thanked Musk for the motivational picture. The picture can indeed brighten up the mood for any person who is going through a tough time. Messages like these are sometimes all that one needs to keep going on. Considering how tough this year has been for so many people around the world, the message was indeed well received. Several users even came up with jokes and memes.

Check out some of the interesting comments by Twitterati:

“For my part I know nothing with any certainty, but the sight of the stars makes me dream“– Vincent Van Gogh pic.twitter.com/Fu5GOiDt0p — venus ‍♀️ (@venus47203379) December 17, 2020

“When I turn up the brightness of my mobile phone what I see is this,” wrote a user along with a meme showing what too much light can do.

When I turn up the brightness of my mobile phone what I see is this pic.twitter.com/GUOcCDjVZU — Kusha (@KSharmaSparks) December 17, 2020

“Love you Elon! Me, After brightening up my screen,” wrote another user with a meme from the romantic comedy series “Friends”.

Love you Elon! ✨Me, After brightening up my screen pic.twitter.com/mUzg6tHXpB — ⚡⚫ (@Nivetha_7_42) December 17, 2020

“Me with 10% battery increase brightness! Phone: Please don't I'm not strong enough,” joked a user.

*Me with 10% battery increase brightness*Phone: Please don't I'm not strong enough. — Chirag Dhawan (@OrderBreedChaos) December 17, 2020

An apparent 'The Boys' fan shared a meme featuring one of the characters, “Starlight” from the Amazon Prime series.

There were several appreciation messages for Musk from the people including this one which reads, “You are most definitely a star too. I appreciate all that you have done and continue to do to make this a better place.”

Here’s a funny meme showing what happens when “Lactose intolerant people when they realise they live in the Milky Way.”

You are most definitely a star too. I appreciate all that you have done and continue to do to make this a better place. — MARK PRICE (@M_PRICE_RN) December 17, 2020

