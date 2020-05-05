BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Elon Musk Has ‘Named’ His Newborn Son and it is as Confusing as His Twitter Account

(Image: Elon Mask/Twitter)

(Image: Elon Mask/Twitter)

This is Grimes' first child, while Musk already has five sons.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Share this:

The outspoken Tesla chief Elon Musk and his musician girl friend Grimes welcomed their first child together on Monday. The couple gave birth to a son.

The musician’s real name is Claire Boucher and in January she had announced her pregnancy. She shared a topless photo of herself with a baby bump and wrote in the caption that "being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being."

The 48-year-old Musk, who has been dating Grimes since 2018, kept updating the status of the delivery of the baby on Twitter.

When asked on Twitter for updates on his child, Musk responded saying that the birth was just "a few hours away!"

Four hours later, Musk replied to his own tweet to announce, "Mom & baby all good." He also shared a picture later on when a user asked.

He has not released any further details about the child.


Musk however was asked about the name of his sixth child, to which he responded in cryptic style. He said that his child will be named 'X Æ A-12 Musk'.

This is Grimes' first child, while Musk already has five sons.

The couple first made headlines and took everyone to surprise when they appeared together at the MET Gala in 2018 with Grimes wearing a choker shaped like the Tesla logo.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    31,967

    +2,282*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,711

    +3,875*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    13,161

    +1,399*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,583

    +194*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres