Elon Musk Has ‘Named’ His Newborn Son and it is as Confusing as His Twitter Account

The outspoken Tesla chief Elon Musk and his musician girl friend Grimes welcomed their first child together on Monday. The couple gave birth to a son.

The musician’s real name is Claire Boucher and in January she had announced her pregnancy. She shared a topless photo of herself with a baby bump and wrote in the caption that "being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being."

The 48-year-old Musk, who has been dating Grimes since 2018, kept updating the status of the delivery of the baby on Twitter.

When asked on Twitter for updates on his child, Musk responded saying that the birth was just "a few hours away!"

Four hours later, Musk replied to his own tweet to announce, "Mom & baby all good." He also shared a picture later on when a user asked.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Boy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

He has not released any further details about the child.







Musk however was asked about the name of his sixth child, to which he responded in cryptic style. He said that his child will be named 'X Æ A-12 Musk'.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

This is Grimes' first child, while Musk already has five sons.

The couple first made headlines and took everyone to surprise when they appeared together at the MET Gala in 2018 with Grimes wearing a choker shaped like the Tesla logo.

