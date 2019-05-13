English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Elon Musk is a Giggling, Crawling Baby in This Deepfake Video, Netizens Find it Disturbing
The video shows the SpaceX founder’s face superimposed onto toddlers giggling, crawling and indulging in other random activities.
Electric vehicle maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk is the latest celebrity to be caught in the crosshairs of a popular YouTube channel dedicated to bizarre morphed videos called “deepfakes.”
‘TheFakening’ posted an “extra-weird video of Musk's mug attached to clips culled from a viral 2013 YouTube video called Cutest Baby Montage Ever,” according to a cnet.com report.
The baby then starts talking in Musk's adult voice, “spewing a series of nearly incomprehensible Musk-isms.”
The video quickly went viral on Reddit and Instagram with most users complaining about its scary nature. There were some who thought the video was hilarious and even tagged Musk for his response.
Deepfakes videos are morphed videos that make people appear to be doing or saying weird things. Similar to photoshop for doctoring images, deepfake software is used to manipulate video not only accessible but also harder to detect as fake, according to CNET.
“Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be doing or saying things they never did. Similar to the way Photoshop made doctoring images a breeze, deepfake software has made this kind of manipulated video not only accessible but also harder and harder to detect as fake,” the website says.
God, no. 😳😳😳— Charli Gardner (@charlibryant) May 10, 2019
This is a cursed video— Booze Hound Cunt (@PokeCardAddict) May 8, 2019
This is is disturbing on so many levels— Crypto Unqualified (@HowUnqualified) May 9, 2019
Funny and scary at the same time!— Hussein Hallak (@HHUnleashed) May 9, 2019
I'm going to have nightmares for days.— Samantha Chang (@samantha_chang) May 10, 2019
