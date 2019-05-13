Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Elon Musk is a Giggling, Crawling Baby in This Deepfake Video, Netizens Find it Disturbing

The video shows the SpaceX founder’s face superimposed onto toddlers giggling, crawling and indulging in other random activities.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 13, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Elon Musk is a Giggling, Crawling Baby in This Deepfake Video, Netizens Find it Disturbing
The video shows the SpaceX founder’s face superimposed onto toddlers giggling, crawling and indulging in other random activities.
Loading...
Electric vehicle maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk is the latest celebrity to be caught in the crosshairs of a popular YouTube channel dedicated to bizarre morphed videos called “deepfakes.”

‘TheFakening’ posted an “extra-weird video of Musk's mug attached to clips culled from a viral 2013 YouTube video called Cutest Baby Montage Ever,” according to a cnet.com report.

The video shows the SpaceX founder’s face superimposed onto toddlers giggling, crawling and indulging in other random activities.

The baby then starts talking in Musk's adult voice, “spewing a series of nearly incomprehensible Musk-isms.”

The video quickly went viral on Reddit and Instagram with most users complaining about its scary nature. There were some who thought the video was hilarious and even tagged Musk for his response.

Watch video here:



Deepfakes videos are morphed videos that make people appear to be doing or saying weird things. Similar to photoshop for doctoring images, deepfake software is used to manipulate video not only accessible but also harder to detect as fake, according to CNET.

This is how Twitterati reacted:

















“Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people appear to be doing or saying things they never did. Similar to the way Photoshop made doctoring images a breeze, deepfake software has made this kind of manipulated video not only accessible but also harder and harder to detect as fake,” the website says.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram