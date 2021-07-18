CHANGE LANGUAGE
Elon Musk is a Time Traveller and This 'Lord of the Rings' Meme is Proof

Elon Musk, the Tesla boss, outdoes himself every day. When he’s not looking at the skies and gazing at his own rocket launches, he’s busy tweeting memes. And those memes aren’t just limited to Doge and Shiba Inu anymore. On a lazy Saturday, Musk decided to dig up the past and pull out a meme that has long been dead and buried in the depths of the Internet. Because one does not simply… you know where we are headed with this, don’t you? The meme Tesla CEO chose to revisit happens to be from the iconic scene from the 2001’s ‘Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ wherein Boromir played by Sean Bean mouths: “One Does Not Simply Walk Into Mordor."

The catchphrase, that has been used in several references and pop culture memes, has been revived and Musk is to be thanked for.

“Musk is an interesting man." You heard it.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk stans follow every update of the billionaire on Twitter, Musk’s tweets do require some decoding. Owing to the vague, and sometimes hard-to-interpret nature of Musk’s tweets, they’re often analyzed, and sometimes even over-analyzed. A Dogecoin developer commented on this, saying that maybe if he started tweeting out cryptic things, and remained mysterious and outreach, these tweets could be interpreted as mysterious.

“I need to start tweeting obtuse and vague things in the hopes that some people will interpret them as coded, meaningful, and mysterious," he wrote on Twitter.

To this, Musk replied with a series of numbers. While it may not be as obvious to a normal person, a coder or a programmer would have been able to tell very easily what Musk wrote. Musk’s ‘code’ is in hex. To convert Hex, you take the byte code (which Musk posted) convert it to decimal, get the character of decimal ASCII code from the ASCII table, continue with the next hex byte.

