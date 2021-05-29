Elon Musk is Building a 'Starbase' in Texas: Here's What We Know So Far

In the past decade, Elon Musk has been ruling the headlines with exploding rockets, combusting Teslas, investigations surrounding US Securities and Exchange Commission and a defamation case. And now the SpaceX leader wants to build his own space-centric colony in Boca Chica in South Texas. Many of Musk’s wild ideas have taken off, while a few have not. Looking at his track record, it feels that Musk will be able to create Starbase. However, the world does not know much about this utopian world of Musk.

Here’s what we know so far.

Space X’s rocket testing facility has already been operational at Boca Chica Beach. It has been known that public beaches are frequently shut down during the tests and a little warning sign or notice is put up.

Locals claim Musk’s company ushered out some residents using heavy-handed tactics or pressured them into selling their homes in order to make space for the facility.

A report by The Dallas Morning News recently stated the history of company towns. In the past, it has been seen how a company, that owns the employees’ homes and surroundings, is able to grip on every part of their life. This often turns into exploitation.

In March this year, Musk announced that he will donate $30 million to Brownsville in order to get the project started. Of the total amount, $20 million will be given to county schools and $10 million will be used for the revitalisation of Brownsville.

Musk earlier claimed that Starbase will have thousands of residents in a few years. He is also planning to hire engineers, technicians and other employees for some specialised roles.

Musk had visited the facility in rural Texas. He also posted a picture of the same and the proposed space city.

