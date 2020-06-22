Elon Musk is Inviting Beta-testers for SpaceX's Starlink Satellites, Here's How to Apply

Want to test products for Elon Musk? SpaceX is giving enthusiasts the opportunity to beta-test its recently launched Starlink satellites by inviting volunteers to sign up.

The Elon Musk-led company recently launched the first load of Starlink satellites, meant to provide global access to the internet from anywhere in the world, into space using a typical Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX pulled off the successful deployment on June 13 when the Falcon 9 rocket carried a payload of satellites into lower earth orbit and deployed 58 more Starlink satellites, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit up to 540.

And now, it the Tesla CEO is looking for some public approval with a public invite to the world to beta-test the satellites.

The invite has been posted on SpaceX's official website. Those interested can go sign up by entering their zip codes and email addresses and await further notifications from the company.

The $36 billion company had previously said that the trials for the Starlink satellites would begin in weeks.

Affordable space missions is one of Elon Musk’s key goals, which is what SpaceX shot to fame for. With the latest SmallSat launch, Musk’s affordable satellite launch plans are now firmly in motion, alongside his ambitious 12,000-satellite Starlink project. With about 4.5 percent of the target satellites deployed so far, reports state that Musk’s private beta internet trials will begin by late summer, and even public trials are expected to begin soon.

SpaceX typically deploys about 60 satellites per launch, and makes at least one trip each month. At this pace, Starlink should reach about 10 percent of its target capability within the next one year, and each SpaceX trip will also be an opportunity for satellite operators wanting a ride to space.

