Elon Musk is No Longer Just the 'Technoking of Tesla,' He's Also 'Imperator of Mars'

It is no secret that billionaire businessman Elon Musk is on a mission to colonise Mars and now even his Twitter bio expresses that openly. The 49-year-old founder of SpaceX tweaked his Twitter bio recently which now reads, “Technoking of Tesla, Imperator of Mars”. By mentioning the Imperator of Mars in his bio, Elon has reiterated his long time passion for developing the neighbouring planet and making it habitable for humans over the years.

However, the last time Elon changed his Twitter bio in January to Bitcoin the price of the cryptocurrency jumped 14 per cent high in the share market. Musk had just written “#bitcoin" in his biography on the microblogging site back in January and the cryptocurrency was trading at $37,800 soon after that.Elon then went on to endorse another cryptocurrency called dogecoin, which eventually led to its shares rising in the market as well.

However, the American businessman’s ambitions of colonising Mars is another realm of his myriad projects. In his tweet from April 10, Elon wrote that he is going to the moon very soon.

Although at face value it may sound like one of his SpaceX missions, but the phrase is commonly used among crypto enthusiasts, bitcoin miners and cryptocurrency nerds often use it when talking about the prices and value of the cryptocurrency. The phrase is often used in a sentence like, “We’re taking Bitcoin prices to the moon!” Whether Musk meant it about cryptocurrency or not is something only he could clarify but prices of Bitcoin still jumped up nonetheless.

Most recently, Elon has predicted that his company SpaceX will land humans on Mars by 2026.

SpaceX is already involved in commercial missions to International Space Stations in collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). There have been several test flights of SpaceX Starships. The Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket are fully reusable transportation system designed by SpaceX to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars. The SpaceX website describes Starship as the world’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, with the ability to carry in excess of 100 metric tonnes to Earth orbit.

