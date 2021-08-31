CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Elon Musk is Now Posting Exclusive 'Fan Content' on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Elon Musk is Now Posting Exclusive 'Fan Content' on Twitter

File photo of Elon Musk from AP/Screengrab of a 'dad joke' Musk posted on Twitter/@elonmusk.

Elon Musk, CEO of the world's largest electric vehicle company in the world, Tesla, is now posting dad jokes on his Twitter in the form of memes.

The dog days are over. Or well, they appear to be over for Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss, and (un)official hypeman of cryptocurrency Dogecoin. The cryptocurrency the billionaire space mogul had been hyping up from the start of 2021 seems to be on a path of decline, a trajectory that Musk’s own tweets may not be able to fix. Musk has had a reputation for what in some ways, can be called manipulating the cryptocurrency market. Musk’s ‘influence’ via his tweets has even earned its own name: The Musk Effect. The ‘phenomenon’ is based on a directly proportional element: Every time Elon Musk would tweet about the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, whether it be a meme, a simple tweet about a Shiba Inu, or even a public statement where he called it “the future of cryptocurrency," the prices of the cryptocurrency would jump. Musk has done this multiple times over the last few months. But the serial tweeter about SpaceX, sometimes haikus and more commonly, stolen memes, has seemingly moved on, if the last few hours of his Twitter activity is an indicator.

Elon Musk, CEO of the world’s largest electric vehicle company in the world is now posting dad jokes on his Twitter in the form of memes. Since Monday night, Musk has posted fan jokes on his Twitter.

Which included Only Fans, but a very literal interpretation of it.

As well as a joke about ‘cooling off.’

But in case you’re worried about Musk’s well-being after this turn in his content posting strategy, he posted a meme to assure you, the ‘situation’ is under control.

While certainly a little off-track for Musk from his usual posting about cryptocurrency, SpaceX, Tesla, Musk is also known for his memes (usually stolen) that occasionally make an appearance on his Twitter timeline. In recent times, he’s even delved into Haiku. After Richard Branson jetted off to the edge of space on his private spacecraft, Musk has also expressed ambitions of the same, even mentioning that he wants to colonize Mars when SpaceX gets there. Additionally, Musk mirroring Branson’s space ambitions explained why space is a big deal and a hope for man people: with a Haiku aimed at those who ‘attack space.’

Elon Musk has been very open about his space ambitions, more specifically, getting humans to Mars. Musk had mentioned his plans of taking humans to Mars for a while - and he in February mentioned a timeline for it. About Mars specifically, for the first time ever, Musk has mentioned a time-line to get humans on the red planet. “Five and a half years," Musk told hosts Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy at the beginning of the show. While that’s not a hard deadline. Musk listed a number of caveats — there’s a raft of technological advances that must be made in the intervening years.

first published:August 31, 2021, 10:21 IST