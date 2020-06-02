Elon Musk is on a Twitter Break after SpaceX Launch but Memers Won't Let Him Go

Internet's favourite Elon Musk seems to have had enough of it. The SpaceX employee who is famous for his quirky, often bizarre and invariably viral tweets, announced that he will be taking a break from Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging platform, Musk announced, "Off Twitter for a while".

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2020

The announcement came days after the birth of Musk's first child with his musician wife Grimes. It also followed the successful launch of SpaceX's Demo-2 mission.

The cryptic announcement left many wondering why Musk chose to quit social media, which he actively uses to communicate with the world.

Musk's tweet was met with thousands of memes and jokes.

You launched a rocket and brought it back to earth WHILE being active on Twitter. I am scared — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 2, 2020

Coward — Ryan | Black Lives Matter (@RyanHoulihan) June 2, 2020

Imagine hitching your wagon to maga. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 2, 2020

Getting a software update? pic.twitter.com/NmvgQEoFNi — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) June 2, 2020

How much for a ticket in getting of this planet too? https://t.co/T0enduyOEN — Chunti (@MannyRubio3) June 2, 2020

You’re not allowed to leave and go to mars while we’re all stuck here with riots, virus panic, murder hornets and Ebola. At least take some of us with you. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 2, 2020

why not just forever — Eliot ( ) (@EliotETC) June 2, 2020

You could tweet Black Lives Matter first... — The Arkadia ※ ಠ෴ಠ (@TheArkadia_) June 2, 2020

Many also slammed the auto-maker with over 35 million followers for quitting social media at a time when it was rife with protest and outrage regarding the #blacklivesmatter movement.

