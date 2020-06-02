BUZZ

Elon Musk is on a Twitter Break after SpaceX Launch but Memers Won't Let Him Go

Elon Musk is taking a break from Twitter | Image credit: Reuters

Musk's announcement followed the successful launch of SpaceX's Demo-2 mission.

  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 4:40 PM IST
Internet's favourite Elon Musk seems to have had enough of it. The SpaceX employee who is famous for his quirky, often bizarre and invariably viral tweets, announced that he will be taking a break from Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging platform, Musk announced, "Off Twitter for a while".

The announcement came days after the birth of Musk's first child with his musician wife Grimes. It also followed the successful launch of SpaceX's Demo-2 mission.

The cryptic announcement left many wondering why Musk chose to quit social media, which he actively uses to communicate with the world.

Musk's tweet was met with thousands of memes and jokes.

Many also slammed the auto-maker with over 35 million followers for quitting social media at a time when it was rife with protest and outrage regarding the #blacklivesmatter movement.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Musk

