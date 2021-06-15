Elon Musk is Selling His Last Remaining House, But There's a Condition

Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Monday announced that he’s finally made the decision to sell the last remaining house he owned. Musk’s decision doesn’t come out of the blue - Last week, Musk had announced on Twitter that at the moment he owns only one house in the San Francisco Bay area that is rented out for events, and that if he sold, it ‘would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day.’ Musk’s decision to sell the house also arises from the fact that a ProPublica report last week pointed out that American billionaires like Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet and more barely ever pay their correct share of taxes, and sometimes pay close to nothing at all. From the analysis itself, it showed that America’s richest executives paid just a fraction of their wealth in taxes when their collective net worth kept increasing.

Days after the report, Musk had replied to a tweet about his last house on June 9 sharing that, “Yeah, sold my houses, except for 1 in Bay Area that’s rented out for events. Working on sustainable energy for Earth with Tesla & protecting future of consciousness by making life multi-planetary with SpaceX. Also, AI risk mitigation with Neuralink & fixing traffic with Boring."

Yeah, sold my houses, except for 1 in Bay Area that’s rented out for events. Working on sustainable energy for Earth with Tesla & protecting future of consciousness by making life multiplanetary with SpaceX. Also, AI risk mitigation with Neuralink & fixing traffic with Boring. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

On June 14, he announced his decision to sell the house, adding that it’s a ‘special place.’

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

So where does Musk currently live? On June 10, Musk had mentioned that his “primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though."

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

Elon Musk has started building his own space-centric colony in Boca Chica in South Texas. Many of Musk’s wild ideas have taken off, while a few have not. Looking at his track record, it looks like Musk will be able to create ‘Starbase.’ However, the world does not know much about this utopian world of Musk. People living in the calm location of Boca Chica, a remote beach community in the southernmost part of Texas, had a life filled with tranquillity. Then Elon Musk came up with his SpaceX company there. Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss, billionaire Elon Musk had fixated on Boca Chica in Texas, US almost a year ago. In March, he announced that he wants to rename it as ‘Starbase.’ SpaceX is currently building a new factory in Texas for its satellite-based broadband service Starlink, according to a job posting from the company, as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk continues to invest in the southern US state.

Locals have claimed Musk’s company ushered out some residents using heavy-handed tactics or pressured them into selling their homes in order to make space for the facility.

Musk had first announced plans more than a year ago to sell his homes and most of his possessions as a way to blunt criticism of his wealth. Within days, he put two of his California properties on the market.

The Pro Publica report said that, “In 2018, Tesla founder Elon Musk, the second-richest person in the world, paid no federal income taxes."

Musk may not need a home on Earth for much longer - he has multi-planetary plans anyway, including sending humans to Mars by 2026.

