2-MIN READ

Elon Musk is Still Tweeting Cryptic Messages, None of Them are About Black Lives Matter

Image for representation. Credits: Twitter.

Perhaps, this is as woke as we can except from Elon Musk?

Raka Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
There's a lot going on in the world right now - a global pandemic, governments mismanaging their people, protests against racism and brutality, Anonymous is back, people in power are being exposed, and Elon Musk is still tweeting about weed.


On June 2, at the heights of the US Black Lives Matter protest with people wanting accountability for murder of George Flyod, Elon Musk announced that he was going "Off Twitter for a while."

It also coincided with SpaceX's historic launch of two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

But people weren't pleased with the escapism.


Four days later, he's back and still hasn't mentioned the movement. Instead, he started with an "unpopular opinion" trope.

But with the element of mystery gone, the tweet just seemed in bad taste.


While vague, the tweet could perhaps be Elon Musk's way of pointing out racial discrimination in America, or the mass incarcerations and police brutality attached to it, owing to 'The War on Drugs' and race being closely interlinked. A study in 2020 found that African Americans are arrested for violating marijuana possession laws at nearly four times the rates of whites, yet both ethnicities consume marijuana at roughly the same rates.

Perhaps, this is as woke as we can except from Elon? Because his next tweet doesn't cut it.

While advocating for change in government elected representatives is great - and it really is how you get closer to systematic change, but the very least a person in a position of power, privilege and clout can do, is be vocal about it, clearly.

Musk certainly had no problem specifically tweeting against elected US officials when it came to his own company, Tesla.

And even pushed it to doing something which was directly against the law.

For now though, he seems to have lost the respect of everyone who saw him as a fan, Anonymous included.


