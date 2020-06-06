Elon Musk is Still Tweeting Cryptic Messages, None of Them are About Black Lives Matter

There's a lot going on in the world right now - a global pandemic, governments mismanaging their people, protests against racism and brutality, Anonymous is back, people in power are being exposed, and Elon Musk is still tweeting about weed.





On June 2, at the heights of the US Black Lives Matter protest with people wanting accountability for murder of George Flyod, Elon Musk announced that he was going "Off Twitter for a while."

It also coincided with SpaceX's historic launch of two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2020

But people weren't pleased with the escapism.

Go f*ck yourself, Elon. You sold your soul. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) June 2, 2020

Imagine hitching your wagon to maga. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) June 2, 2020





I am ashamed to have viewed you as a hero a while ago.



As systemic racism is challenged, you “flee the country.”



Red Pill indeed. — 🌊 Tommy J (@ResistMonsters) June 3, 2020

Literally no one cares, read the room. — Kathy Sue Holtorf (@KathySue17) June 2, 2020

Four days later, he's back and still hasn't mentioned the movement. Instead, he started with an "unpopular opinion" trope.

This will probably get me into trouble, but I feel I have to say it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2020

But with the element of mystery gone, the tweet just seemed in bad taste.





Selling weed literally went from major felony to essential business (open during pandemic) in much of America & yet many are still in prison. Doesn’t make sense, isn’t right. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2020

While vague, the tweet could perhaps be Elon Musk's way of pointing out racial discrimination in America, or the mass incarcerations and police brutality attached to it, owing to 'The War on Drugs' and race being closely interlinked. A study in 2020 found that African Americans are arrested for violating marijuana possession laws at nearly four times the rates of whites, yet both ethnicities consume marijuana at roughly the same rates.

Perhaps, this is as woke as we can except from Elon? Because his next tweet doesn't cut it.

The gerontocracy is out of touch with the people — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2020

While advocating for change in government elected representatives is great - and it really is how you get closer to systematic change, but the very least a person in a position of power, privilege and clout can do, is be vocal about it, clearly.

Musk certainly had no problem specifically tweeting against elected US officials when it came to his own company, Tesla.

Yes, California approved, but an unelected county official illegally overrode. Also, all other auto companies in US are approved to resume. Only Tesla has been singled out. This is super messed up! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

And even pushed it to doing something which was directly against the law.

Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

For now though, he seems to have lost the respect of everyone who saw him as a fan, Anonymous included.