They’re some of the world’s richest people, and they’re publicly having a spat on social media. For some it’s pronounced, with direct replies, for others, it’s subtweeting. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg: You know them as tech billionaires who started extraordinary empires from scratch, yet on Twitter, they’re taking digs at each other on a public platform. Leading the way is Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss, cryptocurrency enthusiast, serial stolen meme poster, and currently the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. Musk who is vocal about everything on his Twitter, from SpaceX’s achievements to anime preferences, has posted yet another dig at a big tech company, this time, Google. Musk was responding to a Twitter user name JD Ross’s tweet which took a dig at Google with, “Google’s greatest evil is grooming brilliant 22-year-olds into becoming complacent careerists instead of ambitious founders who might one day compete with them." Musk added his own two cents to it - “Most big companies in tech have turned into places where talent goes to die."

Most big companies in tech have turned into places where talent goes to die— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2021

Musk wasn’t the only one - Jack Dorsey also recently threw some shade at Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg after Facebook recently announced a metaverse. Dorsey had commented on a tweet giving the etymology of the term “metaverse," describing it as, “a virtual world owned by corporations where end-users were treated as citizens in a dystopian corporate dictatorship."

The Twitter beef however, isn’t new to Musk - he’s been doing it for a while. Musk may be the world’s richest person, but his long-time feud with #2 on the list, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, still continues to be on: Musk recently tweeted a silver second-place medal emoji at Bezos in response to a post in which the Amazon founder recalled the company’s early struggles to convince people it would be a success.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2021

And also when he ‘jokingly’ said Warren Buffet should invest in Tesla, after Musk’s net worth became more than Buffet and Bill Gates combined.

Maybe Buffett should invest in Tesla haha— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2021

Musk is really not alone in doing this more than once either - Dorsey, too, publically took a dig when Facebook and multiple properties owned by it like WhatsApp and Instagram crashed for several hours. Dorsey had took a dig at Facebook through an image where it showed that Facebook’s domain is up for sale. Dorsey quote tweeted it, saying ‘How much?’

Is it Zuckerberg or Pichai’s turn next? While this has just recently moved to Twitter, billionaires have been taking a dig at each other for a while. An old clip of Musk from an interview where he’d taken a dig at Jeff Bezos recently re-went viral. In a BBC interview from 2017, Musk was asked about his rival, Bezos on the space race, and Musk had then joked “Jeff who?" A 22-second clip of that video had since gone viral. Bill Gates too, earlier this year, said he doesn’t see Musk’s solutions as real solutions, “He added that he’s “not a Mars person” and that he doesn’t “think rockets are the solution.”

