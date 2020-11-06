Elon Musk Just Launched 'Tesla Tequila' in Lightning Shaped Bottles, They are Sold Out Already

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk finally made good on his promise to sell "Tesla Tequila" - two years after teasing the effort in a tweet, and the $250 bottle quickly flew off the virtual shelf.

The agave-based liquor, which was touted as "Teslaquila" two years ago, was currently out of stock on the company's website. Pictures revealed a sleek, lightning bolt-designed bottle, a lot different than what Musk imagined when he touted the Tequila.

the spirit is being produced by Southern California-based spirits brand Nosotros Tequila nd will come in a lightning-shaped golden bottle, as per images released ont he website.

Musk tweeted the idea of 'Teslaquila' on April Fool's day in 2018, which many of his followers thought was a joke. However, his efforts to trademark the drink in October of that year were frowned upon by Mexico's tequila producers.

Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the "name 'Teslaquila' evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word."

According to the website, Tesla Tequila will be available only in selected U.S. states, including New York, California and Washington.

Tesla Tequila is the latest in a range of somewhat controversial items that Elon Musk's company has invested in following the sale of the bright red, mini, gym shorts as a not-so-private joke aimed at Tesla's naysaying investors. The shorts had cheekily been priced at $69.420.

The launch of the tequila, however, has been in the offing for a while. In 2018, Musk also tweeted an image of an early version the spirit's packaging.

The new, 'flashy' bottle has already caused a 'splash' on social media with many sharing images of the already-sold out spirit to congratulate Musk. Musk fans are now wondering when they can finally get their hands on a Tesla Tequila.

