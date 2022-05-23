Elon Musk Just Put Out a Tesla Job Ad But It's a Hard Pass For Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently posted a job advertisement on Twitter leaving the netizens in splits. In his tweet, Musk mentioned that Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department “where we directly initiate and execute lawsuits.” He wrote, “The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.” He further mentioned two more points as his commitments as he assured that the company will never seek victory in a just case against them, even if they will probably win. Also, the company will never surrender/settle an unjust case against them, even if they lose. “Looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption. There will be blood,” he wrote.

Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability. justice@tesla.com — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Since being published, the tweet garnered tons of attention from netizens. They have been trolling Musk ever since. One Twitter user wrote, “1. 3rd fastest runner in my class 2. Have replied to every one of your tweets 3. Can burp the ABC’s 4. Have eaten 19 Oreos in one sitting 5. Can float on my back without a life jacket.” Another person wrote, “You should probably hire a PR person and let them do the talking instead of you. It’s not your strong point.” Let’s have a look at a few responses:

• I went to business school

• I like green beans

• I am 6’4”

• I can read and write in English and Spanish

• I am getting a little bald which is proof of my wisdom You have 2 hours. — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) May 20, 2022

1. In July 2017, I drank 69 beers in one day 2. I have encyclopedic knowledge of Arizona dive bars 3. I graduated Magna Cum Laude from a Tier 1 law school These are ranked in order of importance. — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) May 20, 2022

richest man in the world looks to hire legal team the same way youtubers look for new editors https://t.co/iGMR6fjF9b — Memeulous (@Memeulous) May 23, 2022

I'm sure @elonmusk will initiate litigation with the same thoughtfulness and due diligence with which he made his $44 billion Twitter takeover bid. https://t.co/cZ7H5gcwUe — Ed Carson (@IBD_ECarson) May 20, 2022

tl/dr: Elon is in favor of free speech, but he is also in favor of suing you if he doesn't like what you say. — Grady Booch (@Grady_Booch) May 20, 2022

In other news, after acquiring microblogging site Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on May 13, that the deal was temporarily on hold and cited pending details on spam and fake accounts as the reason. “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk said in a tweet on the day. However, in another tweet, Musk said he is still still committed to the deal. “Still committed to acquisition,” he said.

