Elon Musk Keeps Pushing His Endless Mars Agenda, Wants Humanity to Be a 'Multiplanet Species'

Elon Musk will not stop tweeting about Mars and how humanity should move from Earth to the Red planet. Elon Musk has mentioned his plans of taking humans to Mars for a while, and it appears his agenda isn’t stopping anytime soon. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss has always been very vocal about his Martian ambitions - Elon Musk had mentioned his plans of taking humans to Mars for a while and has even set a timeline for it. In November last year, Musk who had mentioned ‘colonizing Mars’ several times, also announced that he wants to make his own laws on the red planet.

Late on Thursday, Musk further pushed his Mars agenda with two tweets. “Make humanity a multiplanet species!" said one, while the other needed more than just scientific backing - he wanted public support. “Public support for life on Mars is critical to making it happen," he wrote.

Public support for life on Mars is critical to making it happen— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2021

Make humanity a multiplanet species!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2021

In February, Musk appeared on the Clubhouse app, joining The Good Time Show where he really opened up about his Mars plans. Musk has mentioned a timeline to get humans on the red planet. “Five and a half years," Musk told hosts Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy at the beginning of the show. While that’s not a hard deadline. Musk listed a number of caveats — there’s a raft of technological advances that must be made in the intervening years.

“The important thing is that we establish Mars as a self-sustaining civilization," he had added. Musk also answered other questions about Mars. ‘Over time you can make Mars Earth like by terraforming the planet by warming it up,’ said Musk.

When asked if he would allow his children to go to Mars on a future rocket trip he said ‘if we’re talking about the third or fourth set of landings on Mars I’d be ok with that,’ adding that ‘so far none of them are jumping to go to Mars’.

Elon Musk also appears to have very subtly slipped in a clause into the terms of agreement of Starlink satellite broadband services that SpaceX will make its own set of rules on Mars.

The Starlink terms of the agreement read: “For services provided on Mars, or in transit to Mars via Starship, or other colonisation spacecraft, the parties recognise Mars as a free planet and that no Earth-based government has authority or sovereignty over Martian activities. Accordingly, disputes will be settled through self-governing principles, established in good faith, at the time of Martian settlement.”

Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars, but he may have to focus on his troubles on Earth at the moment. For example, the huge billboard outside SpaceX’s headquarters on Earth Day, which told him to concentrate on the only planet humans exist on, for the moment.

