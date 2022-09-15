Elon Musk Launches 'Cyberwhistle'. Did Tesla Chief Just Mock Twitter?

Social media platform Twitter has been embroiled in a controversy after the claims of ex-security chief in whistleblower testimony that it misled users and US regulators about “extreme, egregious” gaps in its online protections. Ever since then, Tesla chief Elon Musk has been taking several jibes at the social media platform.

In the latest development, he launched “Cyberwhistle” keeping in mind Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck series. Tesla requires buyers to pay only in Dogecoin. Not just this but the billionaire further wrote, “Note, we are working on making the whistle sound much louder.”

All sales are final, and the products are expected to ship within 4 to 6 weeks. Also, the price tag at the time of publication is 1,000 DOGE or approximately $60. This includes taxes and shipping. Have a look at the tweets:

Note, we are working on making the whistle sound much louder — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2022

Peiter Zatko’s complaint has accused Twitter of significantly underestimating the number of fake and spam accounts. This is a crucial point raised by Musk for trying to cancel his $44 billion deal. Zatko’s filing to authorities including market watchdog Securities and Exchange Commission accuses Twitter of “negligence, willful ignorance, and threats to national security and democracy.”

However, this is not the first time that Musk has taken such a jibe on the social media platform. Earlier, he shared a post on the social media platform, taking a jibe at Twitter. “Give a little whistle,” read the post shared by the Tesla CEO.

Earlier, Musk repeatedly accused the company of minimising the number of bot accounts on its platform. On Tuesday, his shared a tweet, which read, “spam prevalence *was* shared with the board, but the board chose not disclose that to the public…”

CNN reported that Zatko has not been in contact with Musk, and that he had begun the whistleblower process before there was any sign of the billionaire’s involvement in Twitter.

