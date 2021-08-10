Last year SpaceX founder Elon Musk had announced that he will be selling off most of his possessions and will own no house. More than a year later it has been reported that the American billionaire rents a $50,000 ‘tiny home’ in Boca Chica, Texas, where his SpaceX headquarters are located. Considering the amount of money he makes, Musk can easily afford a luxurious real estate property and live like most of billionaires, however, the rented home is what the businessman has opted for.

Earlier in June, Musk had responded to a tweet where he mentioned that his primary home is a $50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that he rents from SpaceX. The billionaire further mentioned, “It’s kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the event house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen someday.”

I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

The house where Musk currently resides is actually a modern era minimalist house designed by Boxabl, a housing startup company.

Architectural Digest reported that the house is a foldable, prefabricated home whose dimensions are a transportable 20×20 unit that is about 400 square feet. It bears resemblance to a regular studio apartment and features a bathroom, living room, bedroom, and fully equipped kitchen. However, it is yet to be officially confirmed if Musk is residing in one of the creations by the company. But a promotional video posted by Boxabl in November did mention that one of the Casitas was installed “for a top-secret customer.”

The video shows how the company manufactures houses like cars and transports them on massive trucks to its owners. The houses are foldable to tackle the shipping process as the video shows. Tiny houses are packed into a box so that they can fit onto a truck that can transport them across the country. The company does not use traditional lumber stick frame walls or cinder blocks but materials that are compatible with assembly-line mass production.

