Elon Musk is Now 'Lorde Edge' on Twitter. What Does Tesla Boss' New Name Mean?

Elon Musk’s peculiar habits and mannerism often make headlines as the richest man on Earth can surely be expected to do and yet again, the 4405838Tesla boss left his followers’ head in a spin after he changed his name on Twitter to ‘Lorde Edge’ and location to ‘Trollheim’. So what prompted the name change? To be honest, the name change part is still confusing for netizens but the events that led to this unfolded in the last couple days. After Oregon senator Ron Wyden reacted to Musk’s Twitter poll where he proposed selling 10 percent of his Tesla stock, the SpaceX boss gave a response in poor taste.

Whether or not the world’s wealthiest man pays any taxes at all shouldn’t depend on the results of a Twitter poll. It’s time for the Billionaires Income Tax. https://t.co/KFHw3VZ45H— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) November 6, 2021

Musk’s reaction was however slammed and backed in equal measure by critics and admirers alike.

Why does ur pp look like u just came?— Lorde Edge (@elonmusk) November 7, 2021

Reacting to the name change, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus, who is on Twitter as Shibetoshi Nakamoto wrote that “Lorde Edge" is an anagram for “Elder Doge".

While Musk is not new to such peculiar name changes on his Twitter handles and often gives references to doge coin, speculations are rife as to the main cause of his name change this time.

Who is an Edgelord?

The term ‘Edgelord’ is derived from the words ‘edge’ and ‘lord’ and the edge refers to edgy, daring while the term lord here refers to a mocking honorific, according to dictionary.com.

So Musk’s changing of name on Twitter can also be interpreted as the Tesla boss making a dig at himself for his tweet directed at Wyden which was termed offensive by many. Musk’s tweet at Wyden was seen as risque and it could be a scenario too. To top it off, Elon Musk’s change of his Twitter name even gave birth to a new cryptocurrency by the name of Lorde Edge.

The Tesla boss is something of what people consider ‘a wacky genius,’ and has always given off non-conformist vibes.

Musk recently responded to a CNN article which quoted the Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme, David Beasley as saying, “2% of Elon Musk’s wealth ($6 billion) will solve world hunger. Following the claim, Elon Musk challenged the UN official’s claim Musk threw up a challenge: “If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it."

