Elon Musk is the Tesla boss and SpaceX CEO, by designation. On the Internet, however, he’s a lot more things: He’s the active mover of Dogecoin in cryptocurrency markets, advocate for random products online, sharer of stolen memes and occasionally posting things about dogs. Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars, put Dogecoin on the Moon, and share his obsession with memes on Twitter. Musk is known on the Internet for these - he regularly posts memes (sometimes stolen ones), replies to random tweets about him, or which he finds interesting, and has mentioned that he personally manages the Twitter profile, which many times has led to the rise, and fall in prices of cryptocurrency markets. But other than being a meme connoisseur and a professional in the space industry, Musk also has a new talent he unveiled in July: Haiku enthusiast. Now, in August, he can add yet another job description: Lord of Rings fanboy.

Late on Monday night, Musk a quote from J.R.R Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, sharing just the line on Twitter.

“Nine rings for mortal men."

Nine rings for mortal men— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2021

Fans of the book series which went on to span a three-movie franchise loved it.

Musk posted this tweet as a reply to a passage he shared - which mirrored the meaning behind the lines: The lust for power. For those unfamiliar with the Lord of the Rings series, the narrative starts with a description of who all had the ‘power of the rings,’ and Tolkien explains a breakup of it — “Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,

Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone,

Nine for Mortal Men, doomed to die,

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them,

One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them.

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

While the division of rings was initially equal as it was distributed, the power imbalance started after the Lord of Darkness wanted to rule over all the other lands - and take the other rings. Without spoilers for those who still haven’t read the book or seen the movies, it took the ‘one ring’ (The Dark Lords’) to both start and stop the war and in turn, the destruction of all “middle earth." But specifically, the 9 men who get the rings, become doomed to die, and turn into “Nazgul" and under the influence of the Dark Lord.

