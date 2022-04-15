Elon Musk Made an Offer to Buy Twitter, but Users Want him to Buy Sri Lanka Instead

Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for 43 billion USD, a move that is being seen as a hostile takeover. The news has created a flurry on the microblogging site with users speculating what lies ahead. In the meantime, the astronomical sum of $43 billion has stood out for many who realised that the amount is enough to bail out debt-ridden country, Sri Lanka. The country’s economy has crashed and it needs $45 billion USD to get out of this crisis. This led netizens to suggest that Musk should bail out Sri Lanka instead of buying Twitter.

Elon Musk's Twitter bid - $43 billionSri Lanka's debt - $45 billionHe can buy it and call himself Ceylon Musk 😀H/t Whatsapp — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) April 14, 2022

Elon musk, if you wanna buy something buy Sri Lanka. Leave the Twitter alone.— Vadivu (@VadivuAkka) April 14, 2022

@elonmusk, would you like to buy Sri Lanka for $ 43 Billion ?We have the best graphite in the world for your @Tesla at Bogala too.😏— DilshanAbey (@xdilshanabey) April 15, 2022

OMG, @elonmusk offered $43 billion for Twitter. Please someone tell him, he can buy an island in the Indian Ocean called Sri Lanka for $45 billion, He can use it to send rockets anywhere. 😐— Thimira Madhusanka Thenuwara (@thimiraonline) April 15, 2022

Why does not Elon musk bail out Sri lanka and use it as a base for his space forays. .nothing beyond the south just sea..almost 100 %literate women and 70%men…@elonmusk— Neelufisherman. (@neelufisherman) April 15, 2022

Twitter, Inc. confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. “The Twitter board of directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders,” the company added. “I am not playing the back-and-forth game. I have moved straight to the end. It’s a high price and your shareholders will love it,” Musk earlier said.

