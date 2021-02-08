Elon Musk May Have Taken Off With Doge Memes But His Son is Here to Keep Him Grounded

Besides endorsing Signal App, Dogecoin, and his own theories of colonising Mars, Elon Musk is just a regular father who is seen with his son X AE A-XII in his recent tweet.

The 49-year-old businessman tweeted a picture of himself with his son X AE A-XII who was pulling his t-shirt while the SpaceX founder was speaking on the phone. Captioning the image, Elon wrote, “The Second Last Kingdom”. The tweet has been liked by over 472.9K users while over 17.8K retweets.

The Second Last Kingdom pic.twitter.com/Je4EI88HmV— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

Netizens have been sharing their reactions to the picture via comments and retweets. One of the users commented how Elon is hanging out with the future Elon Musk junior.

A user commented with a congratulatory message and wrote that his kid is growing up well. He further congratulated the ‘young astronaut’ and called him a proper young Mr Musk.

I didn't see this at first... Excellent Elon! He's growing! Congratulations again and here's to y'all n the young astronaut... What a young Mr. Musk? Very proper. Nice picture. Giving dad a hard time ah? Ah I do that to mine to. I'm telling y'all I'm one too.— Thomason3rd (@thomason3rd) February 8, 2021

While one Twitterati described Elon and Grimes' son as ‘adorable’.

He's adorable ♥️— Elsie Otis (@elsie_otis) February 8, 2021

Another wrote that no matter how much money a person may have, the moments they share with their baby are priceless.

No matter how much money you have, those moments with your baby are priceless.— AngiReads&WashesHerHands📖✊🏿🏳️‍🌈❄️ (@angidas) February 8, 2021

For some, the picture proved that Elon is not only a ‘perfect’ creative entrepreneur but a loving father as well.

Not only the perfect creative entrepreneur but Dad too❤️— Shrestha Rao (@RaoShrestha) February 8, 2021

I feel ya brother. It ain't easy but it's totally worth every bit.— 🚀🚀Elon'sTendies🚀🚀 (@ElTendies) February 8, 2021

Elon Musk and his partner Claire Grimes welcomed their son X Æ A-Xii on May 4, 2020. The name of the child certainly attracted several reactions from netizens and even baffled many for its pronunciation and meaning.

In a podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan, Elon explained the meaning and the way to pronounce his son’s name. Elon mentioned that the idea behind the name was of Grimes who mostly came up with the name. He further said that the name is just X, the letter X, and the ‘Æ’ is pronounced as ‘Ash,’ and then, A-12 is his contribution in the name. Elon said A-12 stood for “Archangel 12” which is the precursor to the SR-71, the “coolest plane ever”, according to Elon.

Happy parenting, Musk.