Elon Musk Thinks Memes are 'Complex' Form of Communication. He Even Has a 'Dealer' for Regular Supply

Elon Musk has a meme dealer and we must find out who it is.

Musk has been in news for all the right reasons lately. Be it his comments on Bitcoin and Dogecoin, revelations about his kids' education, or his plans for colonizing Mars, the Tesla CEO's recent appearance on an audio-only chat show on the new social media app Clubhouse has led to a flurry of interest in the American millionaire and pop culture icon.

But one of the things that stood out in the now-viral QnA session was Musk's take on memes and his confession to having a "meme dealer".

"I think memes are a complex form of communication," Musk said in the interview.

"A picture says 1000 words, and maybe a meme says 10,000 words”, the SpaceX CEO said, adding, "It’s a complex picture with a whole bunch of meaning in it".

Clearly a fan of the complex "artform", Musk further substantiates his love for memes by stating they have symbolic value for our times. "Memes aspire to be funny, I don’t know, I love memes. I think they can be very insightful. Throughout history, I think the symbolism has positively affected people.”

Musk, who is both a creator and subject of viral memes, also said that he had a "meme dealer".

"I don’t really follow memes. I make some of them. Some of them are sent to me. I have some pretty kickass meme dealers...I am the lucky recipient of very interesting memes," Musk said.

He added that his friend "Mike" was a good "meme dealer".

While Musk's confession cracked the hosts of the QnA up, ardent Musk followers will note that this is not the first time Musk has used the term but often tweets the same from his official handle. Exhibit A - this tweet from 2018.

Fresh puro from my meme dealer pic.twitter.com/EdU5uJVVne — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2018

Since the Tesla chief's appearance on Clubhouse, stocks of Bitcoin have surged since he made a comment in support of the cryptocurrency. And this isn't the first time.

Musk sent Bitcoin stocks flying earlier toward the end of January with an update in his Twitter bio that simply read "#bitcoin". On his Monday appearance on Clubhouse that has the internet janta across the world hooked, Musk said that he fully supported Bitcoin.

"I'm late to the party but I'm a supporter of Bitcoin," Musk said. The millionaire, however, said that he did not vouch for all cryptocurrencies. "Dogecoin was made a joke on cryptocurrency. But fate loves irony. The moth ironic outcome of this would be if Dogecoin becomes the currency of Earth in future," the Tesla CEO said.