Elon Musk Mocks Anonymous' Cryptocurrency Threat With a 'Hannah Montana' Meme

Elon Musk: Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss, mover of cryptocurrency markets, and serial meme-poster on the Internet. Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ issued a warning to Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss last Sunday, slamming him for having liquidated dreams and “destroyed lives” with his tweets about cryptocurrencies. The group issued the threat through a video posted on Twitter. Like their previous videos, a person wearing a Guy Fawkes mask appeared on the screen and said in a digitally altered voice, “For the past several years you have enjoyed one of the most favourable reputations of anyone in the billionaire class because you have tapped into the desire that many of us have to live in a world with electric cars and space exploration." “Recently… people are beginning to see you as another narcissistic rich due who is desperate for attention," the person added. Musk has been awarded an unsaid Internet award, where the fluctuations of prices in the cryptocurrency market have been attributed to him. His tweets on a virtual platform managing to create fluctuation in prices of real-world things even have earned a new term: ‘The Musk Effect.’ “Millions of retail investors were really counting on their crypto gains to improve their lives. Of course, they took the risk upon themselves when they invested, and everyone knows to be prepared for volatility in crypto, but your tweets this week show a clear disregard for the average working person," the figure on the Anonymous video said.

Musk didn’t acknowledge the ‘threat’ by Anonymous for a while - until he did, with a meme. Replying to comment about anonymous and the threat, he replied - in the most Musk way possible - with a meme mocking them.

And he doesn’t appear to be stopping. Earlier today, he posted a meme with the photo of Anonymous with the subtitle “Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus."

The joke is that Anonymous is revealing facts that are already common public knowledge.

Elon Musk also can’t seem to be making his mind up on Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency. In May, months after saying that electric vehicle company Tesla announced it would accept Bitcoin as a payment for its cars, Musk backtracked, saying that he decided Bitcoin mining wasn’t ‘clean’ and he didn’t want his decision to come at an environmental cost. A month later, in June, Musk has gone back on that comment, with a slight tweak. Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric carmaker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy.

In May, Musk had explained that Dogecoin had the potential to be a real cryptocurrency, delving into the origins of how Dogecoin was invented as a joke, essentially to make fun of cryptocurrency, and that’s the irony, explains Musk. “That the currency that began as a joke, becomes the real currency."

In the video, he does add that, “Don’t invest your life savings into cryptocurrency. That’s unwise."

Crypto enthusiasts, however, have stopped enjoying Musk’s tweets since he announced that Tesla will no longer be accepting Bitcoin as a payment method. Over the weeks, the response to Musk’s tweets has become increasingly negative - with people blaming him solely for the rise or dip in prices, saying it cost them a loss and he’s ‘manipulating’ markets. Some took this a step further - by making a cryptocurrency solely dedicated to stopping Musk: $StopElon.

