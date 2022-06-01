Elon Musk 'Mocks' Corporate Giants over Pride Month Logos, Receives Flak for 'Hypocrisy'

Tesla Chief Elon Musk took to his official Twitter handle and took a jibe at the yearly pride month social media overhaul. He was seen sharing a meme regarding the same. Every year in June, the world celebrates Pride month in honor of LGBT+ community members who have been through various obstacles in life and have come a long way. It also showcases how far gay rights have come, and what all is yet to achieve. While Musk mocked all the tech giants over all these logos, a Twitter user quoted his tweet using previously uploaded images from Tesla, where the brand can be seen celebrating pride month. In the images, there are Tesla cars covered in rainbow colours and people seen in the pride march with a Tesla banner.The images are from the year 2018.

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral. It has managed to gather over 77K likes. “Insert this tweet directly into my veins,” wrote a Twitter user while Retweeting the image. Defending Musk, one person wrote, “Wait, it’s the logo they’re referring to. Teslas logo isn’t in a rainbow colored theme.” Another person wrote, “Not an issue with pride, more so with elon’s hypocrisy and trying to play both sides when in reality he only sides with rich conservatives.”

While June itself is Pride month, Global Pride Day every year is celebrated on June 28. Colorful parades, concerts, and marches are held across the world to celebrate this day.

LGBTQ community and other allies have been fighting to get equal right to start families, to get married, adopt children, fight discrimination, hate speech, and the right to simply exist as they are.

This comes just after Musk tweeted about happiness being a “choice” in a war-torn, pandemic-ravaged world facing a mental health crisis. The Tesla boss is known for his cringe-posting but no one was sure if his recent tweets on happiness were meant to be ironic. They could be, given that such quotes would surface on Facebook back when most people were actually using the platform.

